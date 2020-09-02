Tom Bergeron Changes His Twitter Bio To Include Jab At ‘Dancing With The Stars’

As ‘DWTS’ announced their new competitors, Tom Bergeron quietly changed his Twitter bio to include a little jab at the show he hosted for 28 seasons before being let go in July.

On the same day that Dancing With The Stars announced their season 29 lineup, former host Tom Bergeron made a subtle jab at the show. Tom, who was recently axed from DWTS after hosting for 28 seasons, changed his Twitter bio to read, “Former Co-Host of ‘Footwork With the Famous'”. Otherwise, he hasn’t made any comments about the upcoming season.

I love what Tom Bergeron added to his twitter bio 😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/wHzOHpPWa3 — Allison the Disney diva (@Daviesallison1A) September 2, 2020

Tom announced his exit from DWTS on July 13, revealing that he had been told he’d lost the position he’s held since 2005. “Just informed @DancingABC will be continuing without me. It’s been an incredible 15 year run and the most unexpected gift of my career. I’m grateful for that and for the lifelong friendships made,” he tweeted. Within an hour, ABC announced that Erin Andrews, Tom’s co-host since 2014, also would not be returning to the show. Tyra Banks has since been named the new host.

“Tom Bergeron will forever be part of the Dancing with the Stars family. As we embark on a new creative direction, he departs the show with our sincerest thanks and gratitude for his trademark wit and charm that helped make this show a success. Erin will also not be returning, and we appreciate all that she brought to the ballroom,” the network said in a statement.

Tom’s Twitter joke came as ABC announced who would be competing during season 29, the first without him as host. Get ready to see a slew of new celebrities, including Tiger King star Carole Baskin. Here’s the other contenders:

Nelly, Grammy-winning rapper best known for hits like “Hot in Herre” and “Dilemma”

AJ McLean, member of the Backstreet Boys

Monica Aldama, head coach on Netflix docuseries Cheer

Jesse Metcalfe, actor best known for his role on Desperate Housewives & currently starring on Chesapeake Shores

Anne Heche, Emmy-nominated film and TV actress

Johnny Weir, former Olympic figure skater and current on-air commentator

Vernon Davis, Super Bowl champion

Kaitlyn Bristowe, former star of The Bachelorette

Justina Machado, star of the hit sitcom One Day At A Time

Charles Oakley, former NBA player

Jeannie Mai, co-host of The Real and sideline correspondent on Holey Moley

Skai Jackson, Disney Channel actress and YouTuber

Chrishell Stause, star of Netflix’s Selling Sunset

Nev Schulman, host of MTV’s Catfish