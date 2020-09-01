Sabrina Bryan Gives Birth: ‘Cheetah Girls’ Star Welcomes 1st Child With Jordan Lundberg

And baby makes three! Congratulations to ‘The Cheetah Girls’ star Sabrina Bryan, who welcomed her first child with husband Jordan Lundberg.

Sabrina Bryan, 35, is officially a mom! The former Disney Channel star welcomed her first child with her husband of two years, Jordan Lundberg, Us Weekly confirmed on Sept. 1. The pair’s baby was a little girl, but as of now, no further information about the little one has been revealed.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2018, first revealed they were expecting in a March 6 Instagram post. Sabrina took to her personal account, sharing two snaps with her 130,000 followers in the carousel post. “Our love story continues…The Adventure of Baby Lundberg,” she captioned the photo, which showed her totally beaming while looking at her husband and simultaneously showing off the images from her sonogram. So sweet!

Throughout her pregnancy, Sabrina has been documenting her journey with updates on Instagram. When she found out her baby’s gender earlier this year, she wrote, “Looks like our world will be filled with even more glitter, bows, tutus and dance shoes! A baby girl is on the way and we can’t wait to hold her in our arms.” Now, the happy couple finally have their little girl to hold!

Sabrina made a name for herself as one of the OG Cheetah Girls, appearing in the films between 2003 and 2008. Following her time appearing in Disney Channel original movies, Sabrina went on to compete on the fifth season of the reality dance competition series, Dancing With The Stars. Although she was an early favorite to win, Sabrina was shockingly sent home, along with her professional partner, Mark Ballas, in week six.

She later returned for the shows 15th Allstars season and was partnered with Louis Van Amstel. They were eliminated during week six once again. Although she hasn’t made too many on-screen appearances lately, she still has a strong legion of fans! We couldn’t be happier for Sabrina, Jordan, and her growing family!