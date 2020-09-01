Peter Facinelli, 46, Goes Shirtless To Show Off 30 Lb. Quarantine Weight Loss For Prostate Cancer Awareness

Peter Facinelli shared an eye-catching black and white photo of himself posing while wearing only black pants and showing off his impressive muscular physique.

Peter Facinelli, 46, is looking amazing after showing off his 30 lb. weight loss while raising prostate cancer awareness on Sept. 1! The actor posted a black and white photo to Instagram and in it, he’s posing shirtless and showing off his muscular upper body while wearing only black underwear. He used the photo opportunity to talk about how the month of September is Prostate Awareness Month and explained what that means for him in his caption. Check out Peter’s incredible photo HERE!

“Hope this got your attention…September is Prostate Cancer Awareness Month. Today I’m launching the #NicTailorNoPants campaign in partnership with @prostatecancerfoundation sponsored by Nic Tailor Underwear to get men talking about their prostate health,” his caption read. “To ALL the guys out there: Here is the mission: To Help spread awareness please post a selfie in your underwear or bathing suit and tag 3 other men to do the same using #NicTailorNoPants and tagging @prostatecancerfoundation.”

“Have fun with it and make it your own,” he continued. “Post your pantless zoom attire, or ure Summer Swimsuit, or Risky Business it with a button down and tighty whities. I know it’s a vulnerable ask… but it’s a vulnerable conversation and we need to get it started. Ladies… encourage your men to do it. And to get screened. Your post and bringing awareness could save lives.”

Peter also opened up about how prostate cancer hit close to home for him when his father was diagnosed with it. “Prostate cancer is silent and affects more than 14 million men worldwide. My own father caught it early and survived. 🙏,” he explained. “Please Take control of your health. Get yearly checkups. Catch it early. And Let’s help support the Prostate Cancer Foundation and help end prostate cancer. 💪🏻💪🏻💪🏻.”

The hunky star concluded the caption by tagging several other celebrity men in hopes that they’ll post photos similar to his to help raise awareness, and he encouraged his followers to do the same. “I’m going to tag a bunch of friends to get the ball rolling,” he wrote. “You just need to post your photo and tag 3 of yours.”



Peter’s awesome photo and inspiring mission to raise prostate cancer awareness comes after he told People that he lost a whopping 30 lbs. in quarantine. He told the outlet that he’s “physically in better shape than I’ve ever been.” ‘Everything’s kind of shut down right now and I wanted to focus on myself,” he added. “So I did a lot of meditating, a lot of reading and a lot of growing personally and just wanted to physically see if I could get as physically fit as I could.”