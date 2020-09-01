Padma Lakshmi Radiates Beauty In Stunning Bikini Pics On Her 50th Birthday

Padma Lakshmi took to Instagram to share two new photos of herself looking amazing in a bikini while celebrating her 50th birthday and revealed her feelings about the past year in the caption.

Padma Lakshmi turned 50 years old on Sept. 1 and she’s looking better than ever! The author shared two new photos on Instagram on her special day and they showed her posing in bikinis. In the first pic, she is standing near a body of water while wearing an open white button-down shirt over a white bikini that has multi-colored patterns on it and holding what appears to be a seashell. In the second pic, she is standing in a pool while wearing an aqua bikini and is lifting one arm up as her daughter, Krishna, 10, who is wearing her own matching aqua bikini, and her partner Adam Dell, have fun across from her.

“Birthday thoughts ⛅️ This year has been a mix of misery and elation,” she wrote in the caption for the post. “The whole world was swallowed up by the plague In March. We were lucky but so many weren’t and I felt an impending doom, a creeping anxiety I could not shake.”

“Then another Black life was taken and it was good that we all rose up- but so painful too,” she continued. “So painful that some of our fellow Americans could not even bring themselves to say that Black lives matter, some who hold our highest offices. But personally, at home things were peaceful. We made a cocoon for our family. We lived for the first time-all under one roof. We became closer.”

The Taste the Nation host then touched upon her gratitude about being a part of the show and expanding her career. “And professionally, I finally got to show the world what I would do if I got to build a show from scratch. ‘Taste the Nation’ was well received beyond my wildest dreams, 100% even on rotten tomatoes!” she exclaimed. “But the best of all was hearing how all of you felt when you watched it, reading how families watched together.”

“The episode with my mother and littlehands felt like a tribute to all my mother and millions of other immigrant parents had sacrificed,” she added before further mentioning her family. “I cannot ask for anything more. I am truly blessed: a loving and attentive partner, a child that continues to be a miracle every day and work that I am proud of and fully engaged by with people I love.”

“I am today very lucky. But I am also a product of the toil and troubles my younger self endured,” she concluded. “And I thank that version of me. Thank you all so much for joining me on this trip. I have loved sharing it with all of you everyday (even you Trump supporters really those that disagree with me) #thisis50 #virgoseason.”

Padma is known for stunning her social media followers with her incredible figure in photos so her latest two are not too surprising. Whether she’s cooking in a crop top or posing on the beach in her swimsuit, let’s face it, she always manages to wow and inspire her fans. We look forward to seeing more eye-catching posts as she embraces being 50!