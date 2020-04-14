Padma Lakshmi, 49, Cooks In A Crop Top & Fires Back At Haters Who Want To ‘Police Women’s Bodies’

Padma Lakshmi would like the haters to let her cook pasta in peace, and stop policing her body! The ‘Top Chef’ host clapped back at the shamers by rocking just a crop top in her latest cooking tutorial.

Troll level: 100. Padma Lakshmi took a shot at the haters who criticized her for going braless in a cooking tutorial by wearing not one, but two sports bras in her latest video. The Top Chef host, 49, taught her Instagram followers how to make lasagna on April 13, wearing a pair of loose track pants and bright blue and black sports bras layered on top of each other. While she doesn’t address it in the video itself, she laid out in the caption that the outfit was a direct response to her April 7 post. “Lasagna with White Ragu (I got some comments last time that it was immoral for me to not wear a bra in my own kitchen during the quarantine. So those people should be happy to note that I’m wearing two today) But seriously, let’s not police women’s bodies in 2020 ok?” she wrote, adding a crying/laughing emoji.

Shots fired! Padma’s fans applauded boldness and the fact that she couldn’t care less about body shamers. “I haven’t had a bra on since February,” one sympathetic fan commented on Padma’s post. “I’m sorry what now? Two bras?! Now *that’s* immoral,” they joked, including a laughing emoji. “I love Padma. Shots fired,” another cheered. “It’s your kitchen and it’s quarantine. Wear whatever you want,” a Padma stan commented, adding the spaghetti and prayer hand emojis. “I love your level of petty. It’s basically why you continue to be my #1 favorite ever.” You can watch Padma’s video, and read every single one of the supportive comments below.

Seriously; haters can back off. The body policers were so fixated on the fact that Padma was wearing a knit maxi dress and no bra in this video, that they missed that she was lovingly making a dinner with her 10-year-old daughter, Krishna Lakshmi-Dell. Krishna, or “Little Hands”, as her mom calls her, is seriously the best part of her cooking tutorials.

Padma’s Instagram content has been a welcome relief from quarantine boredom. The pro chef has even shared some dance videos — including two of herself breaking it down in a silk nightgown to Fleetwood Mac’s “Dreams” and Doja Cat’s “Candy”. Yep, you’re going to want to check this out!