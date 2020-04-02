Padma Lakshmi got her groove on in a series of videos she shared to her Instagram account, featuring the beauty dancing to a remix of Fleetwood Mac’s ‘Dreams’ and Doja Cat’s ‘Candy!’

There isn’t one dull moment in Padma Lakshmi‘s house! The gorgeous Top Chef host, 49, took to her Instagram on April 1 and shared two videos of herself busting a move. Padma, decked out in a sexy silk nightgown, which showed off her long legs and toned arms effortlessly, appeared to be in her bathroom for the first video, a TikTok dance routine set to a remix of Fleetwood Mac‘s hit tune “Dreams.” With flashing lights of purples, oranges, and more all around her, Padma did her own choreography to the tune, which nearly matched up perfectly with the song! But that wasn’t the only dance video she shared with her legions of admirers.

The second clip featured Padma doing the exact same dance moves, this time to Doja Cat‘s “Candy.” Each of Padma’s moves lined up perfectly with lyrics like “I can be your sugar when you’re fiendin’ for that sweet spot / Put me in your mouth, baby, and eat it ’til your teeth rot.” Given how perfectly both videos turned out, Padma was more than comfortable confessing that it did take a number of times to get it right! “This took precisely 29 takes 😂,” Padma revealed in the caption to the two clips. “Video concept & wardrobe choice by #littlehands music choice: me.” She concluded her caption by adding the hashtags “TikTok trials,” “what I did for love,” and “quarantine soul train.”

Just like in the video, Padma is no stranger to showing off her fit figure for any occasion. On January 18, the stunner took to her Instagram account while vacationing in the Dominican Republic to share a gorgeous photo of herself posed up in a black string bikini! The mother-of-one’s long legs, strong core, and slim frame were on full display in the image, as Padma proved that age is only a number when it comes to looking your absolute healthiest and best! “Feelin’ fine at 49,” she captioned the image.

Clearly, Padma is finding ways to stay entertained and busy while in quarantine amid the COVID-19 outbreak. The gorgeous, talented mogul has shown time and again fun and easy ways to stay fit and healthy while being completely entertained! We cannot wait to see what she shares in the future.