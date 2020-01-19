Padma Lakshmi Poses In A Teeny Bikini In The Dominican Republic — ‘Feelin Fine At 49’

Hot mama alert! Padma Lakshmi looked absolutely stunning during her vacation in The Dominican Republic.

Well hello there! Padma Lakshmi, 49, put women half her age to shame when she posed for one heck of a sexy Instagram snap on January 18. The mother-of-one looked absolutely stunning in a sexy black bikini while she left her jet black hair up in a bun. She accessorized the barely there look with a pair of stunner shades and flip flops amid her brightly lit room. “Feelin’ fine at 49,” she captioned the pic that left thousands of people in a state of sheer shock. Comedian Ali Wong, 37, expressed her feelings over the photo by leaving a bunch of fire emojis while another simply wrote, “Aging like fine wine. Cheers!” One fan, who may have been trying to shoot her shot with the cookbook author in the comments section, chimed in with, “You define class, elegance and beauty in a way few others do. Timeless.”

The Top Chef host has a history of posting these kinds of pics on her very popular Instagram page… and we aren’t complaining! She stripped down to nothing while in a bathtub full of rose petals in a sensual snap shared on November 21. “When you’ve been on the road for six months straight and you finally get a minute (1) to yourself,” she captioned the pic. Padma evoked a similar reaction from her fan base when she uploaded a black and white photo of her in bed on December 28 where she strategically covered up her body while once again being totally nude!

She’s also been spotted in various states of undress while out and about. Padma showed off her toned abs in a purple string bikini during a trip to The Hamptons last summer. She’s brought the heat many times at an assortment of beaches where her bathing suits ranged in colors from red to white while still keeping her looking totally sexy.

Fans of Padma will be seeing much more of her this year as Top Chef is returning to Bravo on March 19! It will be the Emmy-winning series second time doing an All Stars season where several memorable cheftestants will return at a second shot at taking home the grand prize.