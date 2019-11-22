Padma Lakshmi, 49, Strips Down To Nothing While In A Bathtub Full Of Flower Petals — Sexy Pic

Padma Lakshmi made time for some self care after a long day and posted a pic of herself to Instagram, which featured the TV personality relaxing in a luxurious bath!

Treat yourself — Padma Lakshmi, 49, looked so at ease in her latest snap to Instagram. In the pic, posted on Nov. 21, the Top Chef host reclined in her bronze bathtub, surrounded by cascading flower petals in the soapy suds of the water. Padma rested her long legs on one side of the tub, while laying back with her eyes closed, enjoying every second of her down time. “When you’ve been on the road for six months straight and you finally get a minute (1) to yourself,” she began the caption to her post. The TV personality also included a slew of hashtags, including “self care,” “treat yourself” and “deep sigh.”

Padma really has been having quite the busy schedule and it’s only going to get more hectic. Season 17 of Top Chef was confirmed to return to Bravo this spring, which means Padma won’t have as much down time in the near future. Somehow, though, the TV host always finds a way to make time for herself, especially her health. Padma is no stranger to showing off her incredible body, and she flaunts her toned physique quite often! When she cooked a delicious snack for her eight-year-old daughter, Krishna Thea Lakshmi-Dell, on Oct. 16, Padma did so in simply a sports bra and workout leggings, showing off her toned core while making a mixed berry sauce.

Naturally, Padma loves to soak in the sun when she isn’t in the kitchen. In an unedited pic she posted in July, the foodie took in the summer sun and 100°F weather! The snap featured Padma’s built body, donned in a sexy, purple string bikini with her glowing skin bared for the world to see. She looked so amazing in the unedited snap, and we can’t help but think the day was more than relaxing for the busy working mom.

Of course, it’s moments like the one she captured in her tub where Padma shows the down time she needs to maintain her busy career. Adding to her hectic life, the TV personality also has a new show on her docket coming to Hulu in the near future, entitled Taste the Nation. “It was my idea, I created the show, I’m executive producing it, I’m writing it,” Padma shared with AOL on Nov. 19. “[But] this show isn’t about me: It’s about using other people’s stories to prove my point about American culture and American food. It’s using food as a vehicle to talk about larger topics that are difficult to talk about in our society, but I think are worthwhile.” Fans cannot wait to see what’s in store for the star!