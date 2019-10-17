Padma Lakshmi, 49, Shows Off Her Fit Figure In Sports Bra With At-Home Cooking Tutorial

Padma Lakshmi looked so at home in her sports bra and workout wear, cooking ‘a treat’ for her sweet daughter, Krishna Thea Lakshmi-Dell!

Padma Lakshmi, 49, was in the kitchen and out of her apron in her latest Instagram video! The TV personality and total foodie shared a five minute video with her followers on Oct. 16, featuring Padma in a sports bra and leggings while whipping up something sweet in the kitchen. With clips in her hair, Padma explained why she was working on a mixed berry sauce for her eight-year-old daughter, Krishna Thea Lakshmi-Dell. “Because she’s [Krishna] been really good and she’s been reading an hour a day and doing her homework on set… I wanted to give her a treat.” Padma put together a few scoops of vanilla ice cream for Krishna, topping it off with the delicious berry sauce she worked on at the start of the video. The sweet treat looked so scrumptious!

While Padma is known for her amazing culinary skills, she also doesn’t shy away from showing off her toned body. The Top Chef host was captured taking in the summer sun in July, donning a string purple two piece in a pic on Instagram. “100°F this weekend. ‘Perfect.’ #noretouchingupinhere #nofacetuneeither,” Padma captioned the unedited snap. She also shared a pic in March, featuring Krishna, of the pair on vacation. The mother/daughter duo struck a pose for the camera, with Pamda showing off her trim physique.

But just like with her cooking, Padma has also been super candid about how she achieves her ideal body. While filming Top Chef, Padma can consume anywhere between seven to eight thousand calories a day and has to make a concerted effort to put in time for her workouts. “I work out five days a week, boxing three days, lifting weights the other two,” she shared with Fitness. The host also keeps a very clean diet, eating a lot of fruits — not made into a berry sauce — and vegetables.

When she’s not sharing videos and making treats for Krishna, Padma also shares her workout routine and sometimes has a surprise guest! On Oct. 7, Padma shared a video of her workout, featuring her ‘coach.’ Krishna was right by her mom’s side, pushing her and encouraging her during her workout. We can’t help but think that definitely earned the eight-year-old a yummy treat. Fans can’t wait to see what Padma cooks up in her kitchen next!