CMA Awards Nominations 2020: Carrie Underwood, Luke Combs & More

The nominees for the 2020 CMA Awards were announced on Sept. 1, and stars like Carrie Underwood and more are up for some of the biggest honors this year!

Carly Pearce and Luke Combs appeared on Good Morning America on Sept. 1 to reveal the list of nominees for the 2020 Country Music Association Awards. The initial announcement was followed up with Gabby Barrett and Ingrid Andress reading off the rest of the nominees via CMA’s YouTube and Facebook pages. The biggest stars in country music were recognized in various categories for their work over the past year.

During the nominations announcement, it was also revealed that the 2020 CMA Award will be taking place on Wed. Nov. 11. Television scheduling has been hectic this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, but the show is happening around its usual, mid-November time. The host for the show has also not been confirmed, but in 2019, Carrie Underwood confirmed that she would not be returning in the role for the first time in 12 years. Check out a full list of nominees here:

Entertainer of the Year

Eric Church

Miranda Lambert

Carrie Underwood

Keith Urban

Luke Combs

Album Of the Year

Jon Pardi — Heartache Medication

Ashley McBryde — Never Will

Old Dominion — Old Dominion

Miranda Lambert — Wildcard

Luke Combs — What You See Is What You Get

New Artist Of The Year

Jimmie Allen

Ingrid Anress

Gabby Barrett

Morgan Wallen

Carly Pearce

Musical Event Of The Year

Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber — “10,000 Hours”

Thomas Rhett with Reba McEntire, Hillary Scott, Chris Tomlin, Keith Urban — “Be A Light”

Maren Morris with Hozier — “The Bones”

Miranda Lambert ft. Maren Morris, Elle King, Ashley McBryde, Tenille Townes & Caylee Hammack — “Fooled Around & Fell In Love”

Carly Pearce and Lee Brice — “I Hope You’re Happy Now”

Female Vocalist of the Year

Miranda Lambert

Ashley McBryde

Maren Morris

Kacey Musgraves

Carrie Underwood

Male Vocalist of the Year

Eric Church

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton

Keith Urban

Song of the Year (goes to the songwriter)

Miranda Lambert — “Bluebird”

Maren Morris — “The Bones”

Luke Combs — “Even Though I’m Leaving”

Carly Pearce & Lee Brice — “I Hope You’re Happy Now”

Ingrid Andress — “More Hearts Than Mine”

Single of the Year (goes to artist, producer & mix engineer)

Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber — “10,000 Hours”

Luke Combs — “Beer Never Broke My Heart”

Miranda Lambert — “Bluebird”

Maren Morris — “The Bones”

Gabby Barrett — “I Hope”

Vocal Group of the Year

Lady A

Little Big Town

Midland

Old Dominion

Rascal Flatts

Vocal Duo of the Year

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Maddie & Tae

Music Video of the Year

Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber — “10,000 Hours”

Miranda Lambert — “Bluebird”

Jake Owen — “Homemade”

Carly Pearce & Lee Brice — “I Hope You’re Happy Now”

Chris Stapleton — “Second One To Know”