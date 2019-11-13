CMA Awards Winners 2019: Kacey Musgraves, Blake Shelton & More — Updating Live
The votes are in and the winners from the 2019 CMA Awards have been revealed! From Kacey Musgraves to Lil Nas X, here’s who took home the honors this year.
The biggest stars in country music are honored at the Country Music Association Awards, and the show’s 53 annual ceremony took place on Nov. 13, 2019 at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. The main attraction of the event is always the star-studded performances, but there are plenty of awards to give out, as well! At this year’s show, Maren Morris was the most-nominated star, with SIX nominations to her name. After the success of her sophomore album, GIRL, earlier this year, this certainly came as no surprise.
This year’s CMA Awards are honoring women in country music, and there are females nominated in every single category of the event for the first time EVER (aside from Male Vocalist of the Year, of course). Carrie Underwood, who is hosting the show, is the only woman vying for the Entertainer of the Year Awards, but she and Maren are both up for the highly-coveted Album of the Year. Check out the list of winners, who are BOLDED on the list below, and make sure to keep checking back — we’ll be updating the list all show long!
New Artist of the Year
Cody Johnson
Ashley McBryde
Midland
Carly Pearce
Morgan Wallen
Song of the Year (to the songwriter)
“Beautiful Crazy” – Luke Combs
“Girl” – Maren Morris
“God’s Country” – Blake Shelton
“Rainbow” – Kacey Musgraves
“Tequila” – Dan + Shay
Single of the Year
“Burning Man” – Dierks Bentley ft Brothers Osborne
“Girl” – Maren Morris
“God’s Country” – Blake Shelton
“Millionaire” – Chris Stapleton
“Speechless” – Dan + Shay
Music Video of of the Year
“Burning Man” – Brothers Osborne & Dierks Bentley
“Girl” – Maren Morris
“God’s Country” – Blake Shelton
“Rainbow” – Kacey Musgraves
“Some Of It” – Eric Church
Musical Event of the Year
“All My Favorite People” – Maren Morris ft Brothers Osborne
“Brand New Man” – Brooks & Dunn with Luke Combs
“Diver Bar” – Garth Brooks & Blake Shelton
“Old Town Road (Remix)” – Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus
“What Happens In A Small Town” – Brantley Gilbert & Lindsay Ell
Album Of The Year
Center Point Road – Thomas Rhett
Cry Pretty – Carrie Underwood
Dan + Shay – Dan + Shay
Desperate Man – Eric Church
Girl – Maren Morris
Entertainer of the Year
Garth Brooks
Eric Church
Chris Stapleton
Carrie Underwood
Keith Urban
Female Vocalist of the Year
Kelsea Ballerini
Miranda Lambert
Maren Morris
Kacey Musgraves
Carrie Underwood
Male Vocalist of the Year
Dierks Bentley
Luke Combs
Thomas Rhett
Chris Stapleton
Keith Urban
Vocal Group of the Year
Lady Antebellum
Little Big Town
Midland
Old Dominon
Zac Brown Band
Vocal Duo of the Year
Brooks & Dunn
Brothers Osborne
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Maddie & Tae
Musician of the Year
Jenee Fleenor
Mac McAnally
Paul Franklin
Ilya Toshinsky
Derek Wells
This year’s CMA Awards includes performances from stars like Carrie, Miranda Lambert, Blake Shelton, Kelsea Ballerini, and more. The show airs on Nov. 13 at 8:00 p.m. on ABC, and is hosted by Carrie, along with Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton.