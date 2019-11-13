CMA Awards Winners 2019: Kacey Musgraves, Blake Shelton & More — Updating Live

The votes are in and the winners from the 2019 CMA Awards have been revealed! From Kacey Musgraves to Lil Nas X, here’s who took home the honors this year.

The biggest stars in country music are honored at the Country Music Association Awards, and the show’s 53 annual ceremony took place on Nov. 13, 2019 at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. The main attraction of the event is always the star-studded performances, but there are plenty of awards to give out, as well! At this year’s show, Maren Morris was the most-nominated star, with SIX nominations to her name. After the success of her sophomore album, GIRL, earlier this year, this certainly came as no surprise.

This year’s CMA Awards are honoring women in country music, and there are females nominated in every single category of the event for the first time EVER (aside from Male Vocalist of the Year, of course). Carrie Underwood, who is hosting the show, is the only woman vying for the Entertainer of the Year Awards, but she and Maren are both up for the highly-coveted Album of the Year. Check out the list of winners, who are BOLDED on the list below, and make sure to keep checking back — we’ll be updating the list all show long!

New Artist of the Year

Cody Johnson

Ashley McBryde

Midland

Carly Pearce

Morgan Wallen

Song of the Year (to the songwriter)

“Beautiful Crazy” – Luke Combs

“Girl” – Maren Morris

“God’s Country” – Blake Shelton

“Rainbow” – Kacey Musgraves

“Tequila” – Dan + Shay

Single of the Year

“Burning Man” – Dierks Bentley ft Brothers Osborne

“Girl” – Maren Morris

“God’s Country” – Blake Shelton

“Millionaire” – Chris Stapleton

“Speechless” – Dan + Shay

Music Video of of the Year

“Burning Man” – Brothers Osborne & Dierks Bentley

“Girl” – Maren Morris

“God’s Country” – Blake Shelton

“Rainbow” – Kacey Musgraves

“Some Of It” – Eric Church

Musical Event of the Year

“All My Favorite People” – Maren Morris ft Brothers Osborne

“Brand New Man” – Brooks & Dunn with Luke Combs

“Diver Bar” – Garth Brooks & Blake Shelton

“Old Town Road (Remix)” – Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus

“What Happens In A Small Town” – Brantley Gilbert & Lindsay Ell

Album Of The Year

Center Point Road – Thomas Rhett

Cry Pretty – Carrie Underwood

Dan + Shay – Dan + Shay

Desperate Man – Eric Church

Girl – Maren Morris

Entertainer of the Year

Garth Brooks

Eric Church

Chris Stapleton

Carrie Underwood

Keith Urban

Female Vocalist of the Year

Kelsea Ballerini

Miranda Lambert

Maren Morris

Kacey Musgraves

Carrie Underwood

Male Vocalist of the Year

Dierks Bentley

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton

Keith Urban

Vocal Group of the Year

Lady Antebellum

Little Big Town

Midland

Old Dominon

Zac Brown Band

Vocal Duo of the Year

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Maddie & Tae

Musician of the Year

Jenee Fleenor

Mac McAnally

Paul Franklin

Ilya Toshinsky

Derek Wells

This year’s CMA Awards includes performances from stars like Carrie, Miranda Lambert, Blake Shelton, Kelsea Ballerini, and more. The show airs on Nov. 13 at 8:00 p.m. on ABC, and is hosted by Carrie, along with Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton.