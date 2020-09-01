‘Project Runway’s Michael Costello Reveals Beyoncé’s Daughter Blue Ivy, 8, Has ‘A Huge Say’ In Their Matching Looks
Michael Costello, who once designed Beyoncé’s Grammys dress, EXCLUSIVELY revealed Blue Ivy’s role in her ‘mommy and me’ looks with her superstar mom.
Michael — who memorably designed Beyoncé’s white lace gown for the 2014 Grammys — added that Blue “gets a huge say” in what she “wears,” which he finds “adorable.” Explaining what fashions Blue is drawn to, Michael explained, “Blue Ivy definitely has her own unique, cool style. I think she plays homage to the African American culture. And when she’s dressing she pays tribute to that.” Michael added that Blue also “likes to take fashion from different angles and fashion from different cultures,” and “mix it into her own and create a look.”
Blue also made a few stylish cameos in Black Is King, Beyoncé’s Disney+ visual album for the soundtrack that she curated for the 2019 remake of The Lion King. In one scene, which you can see above, Blue coordinates with her mother in regal outfits fit for a royal court.
On the subject of the many fashion-forward looks that Beyoncé served in this special project that dropped on July 31, Michael said, “I think what makes her such a style icon is because she’s not afraid to take risks. She knows exactly what she wants. She’s daring, she’s always pushing envelopes and she’s always setting trends no matter what she does. Fortunately in my time, I’ve had the opportunity of working with her several times. We’ve had some major, major, wonderful moments. I really do love what she puts out.”