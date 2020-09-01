‘Project Runway’s Michael Costello Reveals Beyoncé’s Daughter Blue Ivy, 8, Has ‘A Huge Say’ In Their Matching Looks

Michael — who memorably designed Beyoncé’s white lace gown for the 2014 Grammys — added that Blue “gets a huge say” in what she “wears,” which he finds “adorable.” Explaining what fashions Blue is drawn to, Michael explained, “Blue Ivy definitely has her own unique, cool style. I think she plays homage to the African American culture. And when she’s dressing she pays tribute to that.” Michael added that Blue also “likes to take fashion from different angles and fashion from different cultures,” and “mix it into her own and create a look.”

Zerina Akers has done, and she puts the look together and it's fun. I love that she does that. I love that she does the mommy and me thing. It's so cute." When asked if Beyoncé is also "into" the "mommy and me" looks, Michael confirmed, "She is!" He then explained, "There have been several different photo shoots that her stylist has done, and she puts the look together and it's fun. I love that she does that. I love that she does the mommy and me thing. It's so cute."

"Beyoncé is extremely hands on," Michael also told HollywoodLife. "The one thing that I remember that struck me the most that I was so excited about, is that Beyoncé gives everyone on her creative team their own time to meet with her and talk with her and no one's allowed to interrupt. For example, when we were doing fashion and designing a look, lighting walked in and she said, 'Hang on lighting, this is Michael's time. This is fashion time. So as soon as we're done with fashion time, we can address the lighting situation'." It looks like Blue inherits enthusiasm for the creative process that goes into fashion from her mom.

“I think someone of [Beyoncé’s] caliber giving that much attention and detail to the people that she works with…she’s such a name and such a huge person in the industry, she truly is an icon,” Michael continued. “I think it’s so humble that she is so hands on and so detailed when it comes to every element of what she works on.”