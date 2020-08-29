Taylor Swift Sweetly Celebrates Fan’s PhD With Handwritten Card: ‘I’m So Proud Of You’

Taylor Swift wrote to congratulate this lucky fan for his ‘incredible accomplishment’ — even gifting them with one of her new ‘Folklore’ cardigans!

Taylor Swift, 30, is so sweet to her fans! The Lover singer surprised one lucky Swifty with a handwritten note celebrating a major milestone: his PhD! “Andy, someone told me you’re about to finish your PhD! I wanted to congratulate you on this incredible accomplishment and to applaud you for all the hard work you’ve put into our studies,” Taylor penned on her own custom stationary. “This is EPIC!!” she added, writing in black ink.

“I saw how supportive you’ve been of my music over the years and was so touched. Thank you so much. I’m also so proud of you for the bravery you’ve shown in your personal life, choosing to live and love honestly even when it isn’t easy,” the Pennsylvania continued. Her stationary was exactly what a Taylor fan would expect, including the phrase “Sent With Love & Hugs From The Desk Of Taylor Swift,” as well as a descriptor at the bottom at read “Songwriter/Feline Enthusiast” (Taylor is proud mom to cats Meredith Grey, Olivia Benson and Benjamin Button).

“I hope you’re doing well in and amongst the chaos we’re all living through right now. In these times, I think it’s important to revel in the great moments when we can, and this is a moment worth celebrating!” she added, signing off “Sending you my love and best wishes, Taylor.” The note was dated in the top right hand corner as Aug. 23, 2020 and came alongside another very special gift: a cardigan!

The cream cable knit item isn’t just any sweater, but an exact replica of the one she wears in the music video for Folklore‘s lead single “Cardigan.” The button down sweater, which features navy blue details and silver star patches, has been a social media sensation as of late, with friends like Jennifer Hudson, Kobe Bryant‘s daughter Natalia, Maren Morris and more showing them off online! “P.P.S. I hope you like gifts!” Taylor wrote on the back of the note, shouting out the fan’s friend who told her about the “momentous occasion.”

“Thank you @taylorswift for taking the time to write such a beautiful message. You have been an inspiration to me for so many years and I can’t put into words how much this means to me,” the fan gushed in his Aug. 29 caption, sharing a photo of the card and sweater to Instagram. “You have changed my life,” they added, also thinking the friend for “making this happen and proving that at least I did one thing right” (a lyric from Taylor’s Reputation track “Call It What You Want”).