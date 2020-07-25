Taylor Swift Sends ‘Folkore’ Merch To Kobe Bryant’s Daughter Natalia & She’s Left Speechless: ‘I’m Obsessed’

Natalia Bryant is ready to rock one of Taylor Swift’s new ‘Folklore’ cardigans! The teen was so excited to receive a special delivery from the superstar.

Taylor Swift, 30, just made Natalia Bryant‘s day! The 17-year-old daughter of Kobe and Vanessa Bryant took to social media to reveal the gorgeous delivery from the Folklore singer, which included a note and a cream sweater from Taylor’s new merch collection. “Thank you SO much @taylorswift,” Natalia wrote in white-and-pink text on her Instagram story, posted Saturday, July 25. “I am OBSESSED with ‘folklore’!!!” the teen gushed, including a white heart.

The cream cable-knit sweater, which features navy blue piping, chunky buttons and silver stars, is inspired by Taylor’s first Folklore single aptly named “Cardigan.” Mom Vanessa also posted a photo of her eldest holding up the new item, writing “thank you @taylorswift #cardigan” with kissy face and heart emojis. Natalia looked SO happy in the photo as she smiled and posted for Vanessa, staying casual in a comfy pair of black leggings! “I hope this cardigan will keep you warm and cozy in these extremely un-cozy times,” Taylor’s note read. “Sending you a socially distanced hug and all my love, taylor,” she signed off.

On Natalia’s version of the sweater, a small gray label reading “Taylor Swift” could be seen on the lower right corner — slightly differentiating from the one available to fans, which features a similar label that reads “the folklore album” and is placed higher up. Taylor surprised several other friends of hers with the item, including childhood BFF Abigail Anderson, Jennifer Hudson, Maren Morris, Kelsea Ballerini, and more!

Natalia and the Bryant family have been die hard Taylor fans for years, and the teenager — along with her late sister Gianna — got to meet the star during her 2018 Reputation tour. Natalia was all smiles in the pic as she snuggled up to a sequin-clad Taylor backstage. Vanessa also shared several videos from the same show of her and GiGi singing along to Taylor’s quintessential 1989 track, “Shake It Off.” Dad Kobe also proved he was a “Swifty” over the years, dancing and grooving along to at her 2018 show — as well as joining her on-stage in 2015! The former Los Angeles Laker helped Taylor celebrate a record-breaking milestone, which was for five sold-out shows at Staples Center.