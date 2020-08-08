International Cat Day: See Taylor Swift & More Stars Cuddling Their Kitties

Happy International Cat Day! Take a look at our favorite A-listers cuddling up to their feline friends — including Taylor Swift and Jennifer Garner, whose cat has its own stroller.

It’s International Cat Day and we’re celebrating with Hollywood’s biggest feline lovers, including celebs like Taylor Swift, 30, and her pal Gigi Hadid, 25. The pair have been spotted out and about with their furry friends, who often steal the spotlight from their famous owners! Considering cats have been worshipped since the days of Ancient Egypt, including by Queen Cleopatra, these four-legged creatures have certainly proved they’re humans’ most loyal companions.

When it comes to celebrity cats, few have reached the level of fame as pop star Taylor Swift’s brood. The self-proclaimed “cat lady”, who recently dropped her eighth studio album Folklore, has actively posted about her kitties named Meredith Grey and Olivia Benson over the years. And yes, the duo are named after two of Taylor’s favorite female TV leads: Ellen Pompeo‘s Meredith from Grey’s Anatomy, and Mariska Hargitay‘s Olivia from Law & Order: SVU. In 2019, she also added a third to her furry entourage — the gorgeous blue-eyed Benjamin Button. Benjamin infamously got his worldwide debut in Taylor’s music video for “ME!”, which was actually Taylor’s first time meeting the feline. When Taylor found out he was available for adoption, he quickly became part of the family — and was later confirmed via an Instagram post captioned “cat lady thirst trap.”

Taylor isn’t the only A-lister who loves her feline friends — Gigi has been mom to cat Cleo Hadid since 2015. The stylish tabby was taken in by the supermodel after she was found alone and abandoned in a car engine. Gigi has also been vocal about her love of cats over the years, publicly mourning the loss of her longtime ginger companion Chub in 2016 — RIP Chub.

One of our favorite celebrity photos to surface in 2020, amid the global lockdown, was of Jennifer Garner and her kids. The actress was spotted with her children Seraphina Affleck, Samuel Garner Affleck, and Violet Affleck while out for a stroll — but if you look closely, there’s a fifth member of their clan with them! Little Samuel was pushing a stroller around their affluent Los Angeles neighborhood, and inside was the family’s gorgeous white cat! Their kitty certainly gets the royal treatment.

Other celebrities who have publicly declared their love for cats include Ed Sheeran (who recently lost his longtime pet Grahan) and Dakota Johnson‘s mom Melanie Griffith, who actually grew up with a pet lion. For a look at more celebrities and their feline obsessions — including Melanie and her lion Neal — check out the photos in our gallery above!