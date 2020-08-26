Teyana Taylor Shows Off Her Au Naturel Baby Bump During Stunning Outdoors Photoshoot — See Pics

Teyana Taylor bared her baby bump to the sky for a stunning photoshoot in the sunshine. She’s simply breathtaking!

Call her Mother Earth! Teyana Taylor, 29, headed to her backyard for a glorious photoshoot focused on her bare baby bump. “Awaken your heart chakra, Good morning…” Teyana captioned the photos, adding green heart emojis. In the first photo, which you can see below, the “Wake Up Love” singer is standing tall amongst the palm trees, giving her pregnant stomach room to breathe with her Pretty Little Thing top pulled up underneath her chest.

The other two photos included in her August 25 post show Teyana and her baby bump from other angles, her drawstring skirt pulled down low to reveal her entire bump. She’s about to pop. Her famous friends couldn’t get over her — and her soon-to-be daughter’s beauty. “Goals,” Emily Ratajkowski commented, adding a heart-eyed emojis. Gabrielle Union commented with a bunch of heart emojis, while Karrueche Tran told Teyana, “I love you.”

And as she moves closer to her due date, Teyana’s taken the opportunity to bare her bump in the sunshine as much as possible. Recently, she shared her pregnancy meditation routine on Instagram. Teyana said in the caption on the gorgeous post that she was in the backyard getting her baby girl some “vitamin D!”

It’s unclear when Teyana’s due to give birth, but we know who will be right by her side when it happens: Erykah Badu. Seriously; Erykah is a certified midwife and is going to help out her friend if she decides on a home birth. ” “I’m going to make sure it’s not on the toilet or the bathroom floor. I’m considering a home birth, and I’m actually doing it with Erykah,” Teyana said on Nick Cannon‘s Power 106 radio show.