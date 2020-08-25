‘Harry Potter’ Star Scarlett Byrne & Hugh Hefner’s Son Cooper Welcome Daughter: See First Photo Of Betsy Rose

Cooper Hefner and Scarlett Byrne were ‘overwhelmed with gratitude, love and joy’ upon welcoming their precious baby girl into the world. See the first photo of the family!

And baby makes 3! Cooper Hefner, 28, and his wife, Scarlett Byrne, 29, became first-time parents in the early evening of August 24. The Harry Potter alum and her husband, the son of Playboy mogul Hugh Hefner, welcomed their baby girl into the world and were thrilled to share the news, and the baby’s name, with their legions of fans and social media followers.

“At 5:23pm this afternoon Scarlett and I welcomed our daughter Betsy Rose Hefner into the world. We are overwhelmed with gratitude, love and joy,” Cooper captioned the family’s first photo and a video of the trio, taken from Scarlett’s Los Angeles hospital bed. The pic featured Cooper looking so proud as he stood above Scarlett’s hospital bed, while the doting mom cradled the sweet little girl in her arms. Betsy even wore an adorable purple bow in her hair for the photo!

The video that was included in the post was just as equally precious. Cooper bent down to give his darling wife a kiss, as sweet baby Betsy cooed while in her mother’s arms. The trio looked healthy and happy, and it was a moment truly full of bliss. Even friends of the couple couldn’t help but send their congratulations as soon as they saw the post!

Former Playmate Kendra Wilkinson was one of the first to take to the comment section of the post. “Congrats to you all. She’s beautiful. welcome to the world Betsy,” she commented on the birth announcement. Other friends left a slew of messages as well, with many sending their “congratulations” to the proud parents, and fawning over just how cute Betsy is!

Scarlett, who played Pansy Parkinson in the latter half of the Harry Potter series, shared the thrilling news that she and her husband were expecting with an announcement on Instagram back on March 10. In the photo, Scarlett was absolutely glowing in a floral dress, with a small bump just showing. “Cooper and I are delighted to share that we have a little one on the way. Our hearts are filled with gratitude and joy, and the two of us can’t wait to meet the newest little Hefner,” she captioned the image. Congratulations to the proud parents!