Sophie Turner Brings Home Sansa’s Throne From ‘Game Of Thrones’ After Welcoming Baby Girl

Queen of the North herself Sophie Turner has rightfully reunited with Sansa’s throne from ‘Game of Thrones.’ She brought the beloved prop back to her home where it belongs.

Long live the Starks! It’s been over a year since the Game of Thrones series finale, and now Sophie Turner, 24, has brought a piece of Sansa Stark home forever. The actress revealed on her Instagram Story that she now has Sansa Stark’s throne in her possession. She posted a photo of the throne and wrote, “Welcome home.”

Sophie Turner just welcomed the Northern Throne into her home; we stan our true northern Queen 🐺 pic.twitter.com/QRZS2mZWK6 — Socially Distancing Wolf B*tch (@Arya_No1) August 23, 2020

The gorgeous throne features direwolves, the sigil of House Stark. Sansa took so much pride in the Stark family in the later seasons after suffering at the hands of Joffrey, Ramsay, and more. When Sansa is crowned Queen of the North in the series finale, she sits on the throne. The Iron Throne may have been destroyed, but the Northern throne remained. As Sansa said, “When the snows fall and the white winds blow, the lone wolf dies, but the pack survives.”

When the Game of Thrones series finale aired May 19, 2019, Sophie penned a heartfelt Instagram message about the show and Sansa. “Sansa, Thank you for teaching me resilience, bravery and what true strength really is,” Sophie wrote. “Thank you teaching me to be kind and patient and to lead with love. I grew up with you. I fell in love with you at 13 and now 10 years on.. at 23 I leave you behind, but I will never leave behind what you’ve taught me. To the show and the incredible people who make it, thank you for giving me the best life and drama lessons I could have ever asked for. Without you I wouldn’t be the person I am today.”

Sansa’s throne is the latest addition to Sophie and Joe Jonas’ home. The couple welcomed a baby girl named Willa on July 22. Sophie and Joe never publicly announced Sophie’s pregnancy, but she was spotted out a number of times with her baby bump. Now Willa will be able to sit on Sansa’s throne just like her mom!