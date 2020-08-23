Kobe Bryant’s Sister Sharia ‘Misses Her Little Brother’ In Heartbreaking 42nd Birthday Tribute

Kobe Bryant’s sister Sharia posted a heartrending tribute to her little brother, saying there were ‘no words’ to describe the loss.

Kobe Bryant‘s sister Sharia Washington has paid tribute to the late NBA star, on what would have been his 42nd birthday. She took to Instagram on August 23 to share a trio of images, including a black and white photo of her baby bro as a child, “I’ve typed and deleted this so many times. There are simply no words to describe how I’m feeling today,” she began. “So many people around the world miss ‘The Black Mamba’, I miss my little brother. The one who listened without judgement and loved me unconditionally. There are no words to express how much I miss you. Happy Birthday Bean. I love you!”

Another one of the pics she shared featured a quote that read: “there are some who bring a light so great to the world, that even after they have gone the light remains.” Fans were quick to comment messages of love and support for Sharia and her family. “just know he always loves you and always has his arms wrapped around you,” one fan wrote, adding, “i can’t tell you exactly how much i can relate to this but i know that we are going through similar things, you are never alone. god has you, him and gigi and your family and also the fans.”

Kobe’s wife Vanessa Bryant has also opened up about the tremendous loss her family has suffered, and paid tribute to her late husband. “Happy Birthday. I love you and miss you more than I can ever explain,” she began. “I wish you and Gigi were here to celebrate YOU! I wish I could make your fav food or a birthday cake with my Gigi. I miss your big hugs, your kisses, your smile, your loud a** deep laugh … As much as I want to cry, I put a smile on my face to make our daughters shine a little brighter.”