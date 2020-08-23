See Message
Kobe Bryant’s Sister Sharia ‘Misses Her Little Brother’ In Heartbreaking 42nd Birthday Tribute

KOBE BRYANT With a large flag as a backdrop, Kobe Bryant dunks the ball at his Lower Merion, Pa. high school gym during a practice . The 6-foot 6 suburban Philadelphia phenom can play for any college in the nation or he may jump right from high school to pro basketball KOBE'S QUANDARY, LOWER MERION, USA
Newly-acquired Los Angeles Laker Kobe Bryant walks downcourt during a summer league game against the Detroit Pistons in Long Beach, Calif., on Kobe Bryant, Long Beach, USA
Kobe Bryant and wife Vanessa Laine OPENING OF MADRES RESTAURANT OWNED BY JENNIFER LOPEZ, CALIFORNIA, AMERICA - 12 APR 2002
BRYANT Los Angeles Lakers' Kobe Bryant reacts to a three-point shot during the fourth quarter of Game 6 of their first-round Western Conference playoff series against the Minnesota Timberwolves, in Los Angeles TIMBERWOLVES LAKERS, LOS ANGELES, USA View Gallery View Gallery 18 Photos.
Emily Selleck
Weekend Writer

Kobe Bryant’s sister Sharia posted a heartrending tribute to her little brother, saying there were ‘no words’ to describe the loss.

Kobe Bryant‘s sister Sharia Washington has paid tribute to the late NBA star, on what would have been his 42nd birthday. She took to Instagram on August 23 to share a trio of images, including a black and white photo of her baby bro as a child, “I’ve typed and deleted this so many times. There are simply no words to describe how I’m feeling today,” she began. “So many people around the world miss ‘The Black Mamba’, I miss my little brother. The one who listened without judgement and loved me unconditionally. There are no words to express how much I miss you. Happy Birthday Bean. I love you!”

Another one of the pics she shared featured a quote that read: “there are some who bring a light so great to the world, that even after they have gone the light remains.” Fans were quick to comment messages of love and support for Sharia and her family. “just know he always loves you and always has his arms wrapped around you,” one fan wrote, adding, “i can’t tell you exactly how much i can relate to this but i know that we are going through similar things, you are never alone. god has you, him and gigi and your family and also the fans.”

kobe
Kobe Bryant has been remembered on his birthday. Image: MEGA

Kobe’s wife Vanessa Bryant has also opened up about the tremendous loss her family has suffered, and paid tribute to her late husband. “Happy Birthday. I love you and miss you more than I can ever explain,” she began. “I wish you and Gigi were here to celebrate YOU! I wish I could make your fav food or a birthday cake with my Gigi. I miss your big hugs, your kisses, your smile, your loud a** deep laugh … As much as I want to cry, I put a smile on my face to make our daughters shine a little brighter.”