‘Normal People’ Co-Stars Paul Mescal & India Mullen Spark Romance Speculation After Cozying Up In Pic

Paul Mescal took to Instagram to share a smiley and cozy pic with his co-star India Mullen, which intensified the dating speculation that’s already been going around about them since earlier this year.

Are Paul Mescal and India Mullen a couple? That’s the question that’s on many fans’ minds after the 24-year-old hunk shared an eye-catching photo with his Normal People co-star on Instagram on Aug. 21. In the cute snapshot, Paul is sitting on the floor of what looks like his apartment as he rests his elbows on his knees and gives a grin to the camera, and the 23-year-old blonde beauty is sitting near him in a chair as she leans in and has one arm up and close to his shoulder.

Paul only captioned the snapshot with a black circle and a white circle, which could be an indication of their matching black outfits in the pic and the very white background. Followers quickly responded in the comments section and many of them wondered if the post was hinting toward a romance.

“i guess peggy and connell did hit it off 😌,” one follower wrote, referring to their Normal People character names. “Are you guys dating?” another follower straight up asked. “yes, we love a 2am paul and India pic,” a third cheekily wrote.

The dating speculation between the two young stars, who live in the same home together, isn’t new. The two of them have been facing rumors that they’re romantically involved since at least earlier this year and although Paul admitted to being single in an interview at one point, he never confirmed or denied the rumors. Earlier this month, Paul was reportedly linked to singer Phoebe Bridgers after the two of them were spotted out together but they haven’t confirmed that they’re more than just friends.

We guess we’ll just have to wait and see whether or not there’s anything to these romance rumors between Paul and India!