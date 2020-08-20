‘Selling Sunset’s Christine Quinn Reveals Chrishell Stause Has Her ‘Blocked On All Mediums’ Amid Feud

It looks like Chrishell Stause still hasn’t forgiven her ‘Selling Sunset’ co-star, Christine Quinn, for talking about her divorce in the press.

The bad blood between Selling Sunset stars and Oppenheim Group co-workers Chrishell Stause, 39, and Christine Quinn, 31, continues to boil. On the Aug. 18 episode of Dear Media’s Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast, Christine gave an update on her relationship with her frenemy. In July, Chrishell had called out Christine for talking about Chrishell’s divorce with Justin Hartley in public interviews.

“I’m blocked on all mediums,” Christine claimed while speaking with host Amanda Hirsch. Chrishell had previously confirmed in June that she blocked Christine on Instagram, but Christine now allegedly can’t access her co-star’s Twitter account and text inbox as well, either! HollywoodLife has reached out to Chrishell’s rep for comment on this claim.

Christine hasn’t returned the gesture, though. “I don’t even know how to do that, nor do I even care,” she said, referring to the act of blocking someone. “I’m like, ‘What? This is so silly, you’re like 40’.” However, she did go on to accuse Christine of possessing a “victim” mentality.

“She’s trying to, you know, have this portrayal of Justin Hartley being such a bad guy and just walking out on her,” Christine said during the podcast, referring to how Chrishell felt blindsided by her separation from Justin in Nov. 2019. Christine also defended her decision to talk about the divorce in interviews, saying that she answered questions “in a very nice respectful way.”

After hypothesizing that Chrishell perhaps “got mad” because she “was saying [Justin’s] a nice guy,” she added, “[Chrishell’s] kind of had and always has had this kind of victim mentality. She’s always the victim of something.” This assessment didn’t sit well with Chrishell, who clapped back in an Instagram Story post by writing, “Not a victim, never have been. I am a victor of many things and thriving. I can’t wait for you to get there so you can stop with this nonsense.”

While Chrishell and Christine already got off to a rough start in Season 1 of Selling Sunset, their beef reached a new level after Chrishell caught wind of Christine’s comments in the press this summer. “I just learned Christine is giving press ‘information’ about my divorce. Let me be VERY clear. She knows absolutely nothing about the situation and is obviously desperate to gain attention by doing so. Anything from her is either a complete lie or total conjecture on her part,” Chrishell fired off on Twitter on July 13.

It’s so frustrating and unfortunate that someone would use someone’s personal painful situation to get press for themselves. I can’t say I am surprised, but please check the source. She has absolutely zero knowledge of the marriage we had. — Chrishell (@Chrishell7) July 13, 2020

Chrishell wasn’t done ranting, and added in another tweet, “It’s so frustrating and unfortunate that someone would use someone’s personal painful situation to get press for themselves. I can’t say I am surprised, but please check the source. She has absolutely zero knowledge of the marriage we had.”

Chrishell posted the Twitter rant shortly after Page Six ran the following headline: “Christine Quinn reveals Justin Hartley, Chrishell Stause went to therapy before split.” In the interview, Christine told the publication, “We all just thought maybe they were having communication problems for a while. We heard that they were in therapy, so obviously there were some issues going on with them.”