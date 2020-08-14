Cassie’s Husband Alex Fine Is ‘Super Proud’ Of Her Post-Baby Body & How She ‘Handled Adversity’ Throughout

After eight months of hard work, singer Cassie has dropped the 60 pounds she gained while pregnant with daughter Frankie. Now she’s sharing before and after pics, and opening up about the struggle.

Cassie Ventura Fine is revealing how taking the weight off and getting back in shape after giving birth to daughter Frankie Fine in Dec. 2019 was quite a task, physically and emotionally. Fortunately, her loving husband and the baby’s father Alex Fine is a personal trainer. He was able to help the “Official Girl” singer with achieving her best level of fitness, which she hadn’t focused on before getting pregnant. Cassie, 33, took fans through her post-baby body experience in an Aug. 13 blog post on Alex’s website Almost Home.

Alex steered fans to Cassie’s journey thanks to an Instagram post showing her post-baby body before she started on his workout program, versus how she looks today. “She worked hard, was patient and stayed consistent. Post Partum is very difficult with time, energy, hormone levels…etc but super proud of how @cassie handled adversity and worked towards a goal and achieved it,” Alex gushed about his wife in the caption.

Cassis is now completely toned and muscular, and she’s so happy she put in the work after not being into physical fitness prior to her pregnancy. “It wasn’t easy in the beginning, but it was worth it and I’m so glad I didn’t give up. Today I’m in better shape than I was before the baby. I honestly don’t think I’ve ever been in this good of shape. I was always thin in the past so I got away with looking fit but didn’t really work out consistently. In fact, it just wasn’t my thing,” she explained in her blog post.

“I had my daughter Frankie on December 6th, 2019. I gained a total of 60 lbs. Yes! I thoroughly enjoyed my pregnancy lol. I lost 20 lbs within the first couple of weeks which I was told was normal and then another 10 gradually over the next 2-3 weeks. I started to workout when I had a goal of 30 lbs to go and when my doctor cleared me to,” the singer explained.

“I went pretty hard at first. By mid March I was down another 15 and feeling pretty good. I had a bit of unexplained anxiety, but I was able to work through it and down another 15 meant I only had 15 lbs to go to get back to my pre-baby weight. That only lasted a couple of weeks and out of nowhere I gained the 15 back. I was right back to where I started,” Cassie revealed. She then got blood tests back which showed that she had developed a postpartum thyroid condition, which about 5-10 percent of women experience within the first year after childbirth.

“I had completely lost my mind, but I’m glad that I did. I needed to understand what was happening with my body,” Cassie confessed. “I went from creating and bringing life into this world to trying whatever I could to get back to feeling like myself again. It wasn’t about my weight anymore, it was about being happy, feeling good and not developing a disorder I’ve never heard of. After that 3 month period and a few more blood work sessions my thyroid finally regulated,” she continued.

Cassie then told fans that once she was feeling better, “I finally started working out 2-3 times a week and I’ve gradually moved up to 5-6.” She added, “Working out has given me a place to get rid of any negative energy and emotions that I might have, boost my serotonin and practice discipline. Everyday that I workout isn’t perfect, but I show up and I push myself.” Cassie then said, “I wanted to share my story because I want it to be a reminder that no two weight loss/get fit stories are the same.” Even if your husband is a personal trainer!