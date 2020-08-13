Steve-O Duct Tapes Himself To A Billboard & Assures Fans There’s ‘Zero Chance’ That He’ll Fall

Steve-O was more than ‘happy’ to just ‘hang out’ on a billboard in Hollywood promoting his next project before firefighters brought him down. See the wild pics and his message to fans!

Steve-O was up to one of his latest death-defying pranks on August 13. The Jackass franchise star, 46, took to Instagram at roughly 9 am PT and shared a selfie with his legions of fans and followers on the social media app. In the selfie snap, Steve smiled blissfully at the camera, wearing white frame glasses and showing the height at which he had been taped with layers upon layers of duct tape to the billboard.

“I’m attached to a billboard right now,” Steve aptly wrote at the beginning of his caption. The prankster wanted to “emphasize that a team of real professionals rigged everything safely. There is zero chance of me falling, and it’s important to me that we not waste any valuable city resources on this,” he continued.

Steve’s message went on to say that he was “happy to just hang out, and really want the world to know about this project I worked so hard on. It’s called Gnarly and, If you’re over 18, check it out at steveo.com! Thanks!” Steve’s billboard, which teased “a very naughty multimedia special,” was created to promote his Gnarly comedy special on his website.

This man rented a billboard and taped himself to it to advertise his new comedy special. He’s currently live on YouTube from up on the billboard. Steve-O is on another level.

Of course, Steve’s stunt didn’t go unnoticed and fans took to Twitter to share photos of the raunchy comedian hanging out in Hollywood. “This man rented a billboard and taped himself to it to advertise his new comedy special. He’s currently live on YouTube from up on the billboard,” one Twitter user shared. “Steve-O is on another level.”

Eventually, though, Steve was brought back down to Earth by a group of firefighters who were called to the scene, according to Fox 6 Milwaukee. The incident was qualified as a “single patient behavioral emergency,” per the Los Angeles Fire Department’s statement to the outlet. Steve was eventually untaped from the billboard and brought to the ground, where he met fans who had been taking photos. It’s not clear yet whether Steve will face charges for his latest stunt.