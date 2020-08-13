Chloe Chrisley is so excited for her sleepover, but when Todd Chrisley finds out about it in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the all-new ‘Chrisley Knows Best’ he says that she’s not going!

Chloe Chrisley is in the kitchen with her grandmother, Julie Chrisley, and admits she can’t wait to go to her friend’s sleepover in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the Aug. 13 episode of Chrisley Knows Best. Todd Chrisley walks in with two caps for his 7-year-old granddaughter to look at. He’s ready to do some lice prevention with Chloe.

He calls one cap a “force field for lice.” The other is a colorful swim cap. When he puts on the swim cap, Chloe can’t stop laughing. “You look ridiculous,” Julie tells Todd.

Julie has Chloe tell Todd about her sleepover. Todd is not happy about it. “We don’t do sleepovers,” Todd tells Chloe. She says she’s already had a sleepover when she was 6 years old.

“No, honey, you have no idea what could be in these people’s homes. The kind of germs, the bugs…” Todd says. Chloe stays strong and tells Todd she’s going to the sleepover. Todd doesn’t back down about her not going. “I already packed my suitcase, ha,” Chloe claps back.

Todd is a bit stunned at Chloe’s sass. She clearly gets it from her grandfather! But he says he can easily unpack her suitcase! Julie stands up for Chloe about the sleepover. “You’re not going to ruin this for her, and you’re not going to turn her into this social pariah because you are crazy and paranoid,” Julie tells her husband. This is a fight Todd is not going to win this time.

Chrisley Knows Best will have two back-to-back episodes on Aug. 13 for some extra Chrisley summer fun. The synopses for the back-to-back episodes read: “Faye joins an acapella group while Todd goes overboard protecting Chloe from lice. Savannah meddles with Julie’s Thanksgiving traditions. Nanny hits the mall for Black Friday sales.” Chrisley Knows Best airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. on USA Network.