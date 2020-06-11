Todd Chrisley Claps Back At Woman Who Throws Shade At His Biracial Granddaughter Chloe, 7

Todd Chrisley served an excellent response to an Instagram troll who ignorantly told the ‘Chrisley Knows Best’ star to ‘marry your own color.’

Todd Chrisley, 51, won’t stand for racist comments. One troll had the nerve to leave such hate underneath an Instagram photo of the Chrisley Knows Best star with his seven-year-old biracial granddaughter, Chloe Chrisley, on June 10. “Im sorry I don’t like it marry your own color it really screws up the kids,” the fan commented. Instead of clapping back with equal hate, Todd decided to use his Christian faith to craft a satisfyingly passive-aggressive reply.

“Hello Patti, I hope that the lord lets you live long enough to see that color doesn’t screw kids up , but ignorance and hate most certainly will, I will pray that God tempers your heart and the he grants you clarity,” Todd replied. Let’s hope these trolls do find clarity!

Sadly, the comment was left underneath Todd’s announcement that he had an honest talk about racism with his granddaughter on the June 10 episode of his podcast, Chrisley Confessions, called Silent Racism, I Love How God Made Me, and It’s Enough. “Today I am joined by surprise guest Chloe for a conversation about race and racism in America. Plus your questions about how the show affects regular life,” Todd wrote in the photo’s caption.

The family man has been outspoken about racial injustice in the wake of George Floyd’s tragic death, which he called “senseless” in a May 29 Instagram post. Just four days before sharing the message, George — an unarmed Black man — died after a police officer kept his knee pressed against the father’s neck, even though George repeatedly said he couldn’t breathe. “How do we even start a conversation that’s been had a millions times? George Floyds life being taken is senseless ,any life lost is a loss but there’s a pattern here folks and we as humans belong to the same race and it’s up to us to make the change,” Todd wrote in his post.

Todd isn’t afraid to call out his family’s critics by name! He did exactly that when a troll came after his daughter Savannah Chrisley’s bikini photo in February, who wrote, “You are engaged and about to be married. Have some class and stop whoring yourself like this. It’s disrespectful to yourself and your future husband.” In defense of his 22-year-old daughter, Todd snapped back, “We all whore ourselves out daily, whether for the job that pays our bills from 8-5, for the neighbor’s opinion, for what our church members thing etc, but one thing’s for certain and two things are for sure, the only whore you are aware of are the ones you hire to slip through your mama’s basement window.” Dads, take note!