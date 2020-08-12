Tyler Cameron Reveals Why Picking An Engagement Ring For Hannah Brown Was ‘The Most Terrifying Thing’

Former ‘Bachelorette’ star Tyler Cameron has launched his YouTube channel, and talked picking a ring for Hannah Brown in his first ever video.

Tyler Cameron: reality show contestant, model, foodie, and … YouTuber!? The hunky Bachelorette star has launched his own channel, and dropped the first video on August 11. Titled “Ten Minutes With Tyler Cameron”, the 27-year-old jogged shirtless while the cameraman fired questions at him, and he even discussed picking an engagement ring for Hannah Brown. Tyler’s pal Jacob Laham, who was behind the camera asked “What is the craziest thing that happened on your season of The Bachelorette?” to which he replied “When Hannah Brown moved the roses in front of Luke, that was epic,” he said, referencing Luke Parker’s toxic behavior when he refused to leave the show during the final four rose ceremony.

Later in the clip, Tyler talked about his experience on the reality dating show again when asked about “the most terrifying thing” he’s ever done. “Picked out an engagement ring,” he replied. The Florida native said fans would get to see a different side of him on his YouTube channel. “You think you know me? Y’all don’t have clue. Y’all are going to see me pushing myself to the limits, traveling the world, experiencing different cultures and striving to achieve some of my craziest goals yet. I’m going to face my fears and yeah, I’m going to fail at times. But one thing’s for damn sure — I’m going to get back up and try again,” he said.

The TV personality, who has also made a name for himself for his extensive charity work, added, “Y’all are about to see the importance of giving back to the community, living life in the moment and doing it with the people I love the most.” Tyler quickly became a fan favorite on season 15 of the show, finishing as the runner-up to Jed Wyatt.

Eventually, Hannah asked Tyler out for a drink during the After the Final Rose live special after it was revealed Jed had lied about another woman. Hannah then fueled dating rumors when she quarantined with him at his home in Florida for a few weeks before returning to her home state of Alabama. Nevertheless, it turns out the pair are just pals!