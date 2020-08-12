Kamala Harris Hailed As ‘Vice President Momala’ After She Reveals Her Stepkids Call Her That In Speech

Kamala Harris revealed her favorite title is ‘Momala’, a nickname her stepkids call her, in her first speech since being announced as Joe Biden’s running mate and the moniker quickly became a trending topic on Twitter.

Kamala Harris, 55, talked about the importance of family when she revealed her stepkids call her “Momala”, a spinff of her first name, in her first public speech since being announced as Joe Biden‘s pick for Vice President in the upcoming presidential election in Nov. and it made an impression on many of her supporters on social media. Shortly after the senator admitted that the title that “means the most” to her is the nickname her stepchildren gave to her, during the Wilmington, Delaware event, Twitter users started making “Momala” and “Vice President Momala” trend by tweeting several messages that called her the term of endearment.

Kamala Harris: "I've had a lot of titles over my career and certainly vice president will be great — but Momala will always be the one that means the most." pic.twitter.com/5ukfFBfii2 — Kiztv7NewsRoom (@kiztv7) August 12, 2020

“Vice President Momala” one Twitter user posted along with three red heart emojis. “I haven’t cried at a political speech since…..well #momala #BidenHarris2020,” another user wrote while attaching a pic of Gloria Stuart from the 1997 film Titanic that had her famous line, “It’s been 84 years…” written over it. “@KamalaHarris dropping that #Momala #Mamas4Kamala,” a third user wrote along with a photo of a smiling Kamala under flowing confetti.

Vice President Momala. ❤️❤️❤️ — Nora Richards (@nrichardstwins) August 12, 2020

Before her latest speech, which revealed she loves being called “Momala”, Kamala gushed over being a stepmom to her husband Doug Emhoff‘s two children, Cole and Ella, in an article she wrote for Elle in May 2019, and opened up about why the nickname came to be. “Cole and Ella could not have been more welcoming. They are brilliant, talented, funny kids who have grown to be remarkable adults,” she wrote in the piece. “I was already hooked on Doug, but I believe it was Cole and Ella who reeled me in.”

“When Doug and I got married [in 2014], Cole, Ella, and I agreed that we didn’t like the term ‘stepmom’,” she continued. “Instead they came up with the name ‘Momala.'” Kamala has posted pics of her family, including Doug and her stepkids, on a regular basis on social media and in a caption for a Mother’s Day 2019 photo that showed her smiling and posing with them, which can be seen below, she gushed over the name once again. “Grateful every day to be Momala to Ella and Cole,” it read.

Kamala’s recent “Momala” praise on Twitter comes one day after she made headlines for being announced as the female running mate Joe promised he’d pick back when it was clear he would be the Democratic presidential nominee earlier this year. “I have the great honor to announce that I’ve picked @KamalaHarris — a fearless fighter for the little guy, and one of the country’s finest public servants — as my running mate,” he wrote on Twitter on Aug. 11. Joe’s decision helps Kamala to make history since she’s the first Black and South Asian woman to join the presidential ticket for a major party.