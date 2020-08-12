Drew Barrymore, 45, Poses For Flawless Makeup-Free Selfie As She Reveals The Shampoo She’s ‘Obsessed’ With

Drew Barrymore showed off her radiant, cosmetics-free face while revealing ‘the best shampoo’ — which only costs $4.49!

Can you believe it has already been about 20 years since movies like Never Been Kissed and Charlie’s Angels came out? Well, time flies by fast when you see the star from those films, Drew Barrymore, barely aging! The 45-year-old actress revealed her time-defying complexion in a new Instagram selfie on Aug. 12, in which she spilled the secret behind her luscious auburn hair.

The secret doesn’t even cost $10; it’s Garnier’s “Replenishing” shampoo and conditioner, made with virgin-pressed olive oil and olive leaf extracts, both of which retail for $4.49! Drew held up the bottles in her bathroom for her mirror selfie, and wrote, “HOLY COW THIS IS THE BEST SHAMPOO I am obsessed.”

Drew stumbled upon the shampoo and conditioner set since its main ingredient shared the same name as her seven-year-old daughter, Olive, whom she shares with her ex-husband Will Kopelman. “I got this because my daughters name is Olive. And it turns out that I am in love,” Drew continued in her post. She added, “And at around 5 ish dollars a bottle, well, I love that tooooooooo!!!! It’s also basically sold everywhere, so it’s easy to get. This is my hair straight out of shower with zero product or fuss. And I am very happy with the results. It also comes in massive amounts of scents.”

Drew showed off the same beautiful face on the Aug. 2020 cover of InStyle. We see why she has such a glowing complexion, based on what she told the magazine. “I eat really clean and healthy, and I do an hour of Pilates at least four days a week. I have to work so hard at not being the size of a bus. And it’s OK. That is just my journey. That is my karma. I don’t know, maybe I was thin and mean in a past life,” Drew admitted in her cover story.

Drew recently debuted her 20-pound weight loss transformation in Feb. 2020, which was a result of intense workouts as seen in these photos. No matter her weight — or whether or not she’s wearing makeup — the actress is always be gorgeous!