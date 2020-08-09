Jennifer Lopez Stuns Going Makeup-Free While Teasing New Music Video – I ‘Can’t Sleep’

Jennifer Lopez has an exciting project on the horizon! The ‘Dinero’ singer gushed about how she can’t wait to ‘get back to the set,’ and fans believe she’s shooting a video with her ‘Marry Me’ co-star Maluma.

Jennifer Lopez, 51, is filming a secret project! The performer and actress revealed the exciting news during an Instagram video that she shared on Aug. 9, which she wore no makeup for — and we can see why! JLo’s skin was the definition of flawless as she teased at what fans believe is the possibility of a “music video.”

“Happy Sunday everybody. It’s super early for me. I’ve been shooting a video for the past two days and I should be sleeping right now, but I don’t know. Maybe I’m excited to get back to the set,” JLo revealed in the clip.

“I have a lot of adrenaline. Can’t sleep. You want to know what we’ve been working on? Can I tell you?,” she continued. Alas, JLo kept this secret guarded! “Well if you want to know, comment below,” the multi-hyphenate concluded. She added that she “woke up this morning feeling extra grateful and excited” in the video’s caption!

JLo’s fans jumped into the comments section with their theories, many of which speculated of a music video with Maluma. “Dos it involve Maluma? You can tell me, I won’t tell anyone,” one fan joked, while another guessed, “Maybe A New Music Video With Maluma?”

This seems to be because the 26-year-old Colombian superstar left a cheeky comment of his own: “Tell us please,” along with a prayer hand emoji. JLo responded with laughing face emojis, indicating that these two are up to something!

JLo and Maluma recently had a session in the recording studio together, which JLo revealed in an Instagram post on July 11. “🎶 Pase lo que pase ‘toy pa’ ti … 🎶 Are you ready?,” JLo teased underneath photos that showed her and Maluma holding papers, as if they were brainstorming. You can check out the pictures in the slideshow above!

The Latin pop stars also filmed a romantic comedy movie together, Marry Me, in the fall of 2019. JLo was even Maluma’s surprise on-stage guest during his concert at Madison Square Garden in New York City in Oct. 2019. So, a video collaboration between these two is definitely not a stretch!