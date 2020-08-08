Christina Anstead Shows Off Her Fab Bikini Bod 2 Weeks After Ex Tarek El Moussa Gets Engaged

TV personality Christina Anstead has flaunted her summer body, mere weeks after her ex husband Tarek El Moussa announced his engagement to ‘Selling Sunset’ star Heather Rae Young.

Christina Anstead, 37, is making the most of summer 2020! She looked better than ever when she posed for a bikini pic on the beach with her pal, two weeks after ex-husband Tarek El Moussa got engaged to Netflix’s Selling Sunset star Heather Rae Young. She rocked a purple two piece swimsuit and allowed her long, blonde tresses to fall past her shoulders as she accessorized with black sunglasses and smiled for the August 7 snap. “Photobombed,” she captioned the post, referencing her adorable four-year-old son Brayden, who ran into the photo in a yellow swim shirt.

Hundreds of fans jumped into the comments section of the snap to ask the Flip or Flop star how she got her abs back after giving birth less than one year ago. “You just had a baby!!! Tell me your secret please!?!?” one fan commented, while another wrote, “Ok, seriously… what do you do for your abs in terms of your abs… insane.” It comes two weeks after her ex, 38, popped the question while a boat trip to Catalina Island, California. The Selling Sunset realtor, 32, said yes.

The proposal was a total surprise to Heather, who thought they were simply celebrating their one-year anniversary. The island is a “special place” for the couple, Tarek told PEOPLE, adding that they “love to be on the boat together.” Christina and Tarek split back in 2016, however they have co-parenting down pat as they share son Brayden and daughter Taylor Reese, 9. She has since gotten remarried to Ant Anstead and they welcomed their first child together, a son, on Sept. 6 2019. “Ant and I are so excited to welcome Hudson London Anstead into the world. Our hearts are SO full of love and joy! Our healthy baby boy was born this morning- 9/6/19 – 7 lbs 7 oz 19.5 inches long,” she captioned her announcement.