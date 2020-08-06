‘Marriage Boot Camp’ Sneak Peek: Hazel-E Is Still Worried About De’Von’s Intentions

The ‘Marriage Boot Camp’ cast members let out their frustrations and reveal what they hate most in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the Aug. 6 episode of ‘Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition.’

The Marriage Boot Camp cast members are getting out all their anger during a punching exercise in the all-new Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition episode. Each cast member puts on boxing gloves and punches a dummy while revealing what they hate. Kurupt admits that he hates his “drinking problem,” while Phaedra Parks says she hates that she’s a “perfectionist.”

Hazel-E confesses that she hates that her “rap career has not taken off.” She doesn’t want to be known more for her drama than her talent. When De’Von gets up and takes a swing, he doesn’t hold back.

De’Von hates that he’s not independent. “I hate being judged,” he admits. Hazel-E even flinches when she sees De’Von take a swing during the exercise.

“De’Von was following a whole bunch of girls and finessing on Instagram, but with my council and my guidance we have turned his career into an aspiring model career,” Hazel-E says. “But I don’t know if he’s, you know, here for me or if he’s here for the life of Hazel.”

Hazel-E’s concerns over De’Von’s intentions have been a primary concern for the couple since they started their Marriage Boot Camp journey. “Anytime you’re on a platform like I am and being on TV and in music, and then somebody’s trying to holler at you, I naturally am going to question their intentions,” Hazel-E told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “I had to make sure that his intentions were pure and genuine, and that he wasn’t just trying to use me for camera time or Instagram fame and that he was real.”

After two failed relationships, Hazel-E didn’t want this relationship to fail. The Marriage Boot Camp experience strengthened their relationship in a huge way. “We’re a testament that Boot Camp works. We’re one of the couples who made it through,” she said. Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. on WE tv.