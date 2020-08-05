Jake Paul’s LA mansion was raided by FBI in the early morning hours of August 5. The bureau has yet to comment on the specifics of the search warrant and why FBI agents were dispatched to Jake’s home.

Jake Paul‘s LA mansion has been searched by the FBI in an early morning raid conducted on August 5. “The affidavit in support of the search warrant is sealed and we are, therefore, prohibited from commenting as to the nature of the investigation,” the bureau shared in a statement to ABC 7.

HollywoodLife confirmed the raid with a statement from the FBI. “The FBI has executed a federal search warrant in connection with an ongoing investigation. However the warrant affidavit is sealed. It’s precluded from commenting on the nature of the investigation.” The bureau was also able to confirm that “no arrests are planned.”

At roughly 9 AM PT, TMZ reported that there were “at least 20 people or so” on the grounds of Jake’s mansion at the time the search warrant was executed. The outlet also noted that a number of “armored trucks” were seen leaving Jake’s Calabasas home following the raid. Jake’s YouTube stunts, actions, and feuds in which he has been involved have raised questions in the past.

The raid comes roughly two weeks after a party was thrown at Jake’s home. The mayor of Calabasas, Alicia Weintraub, was outraged after seeing footage taken at the mansion, which featured party-goers neglecting safety precautions amid the COVID-19 pandemic. “I was very upset that somebody would hold such an outrageous gathering in our community,” the mayor shared with ABC News. “We’re trying to do everything we can to get our numbers down and keep our community safe, and something like this just does the opposite.”

At the end of May, Jake also denied any wrongdoing after filming vandalism at a mall following a Black Lives Matter protest. The YouTuber denied ever being ‘engaged’ in any looting of the property. Although he was charged with trespassing, Jake never served any prison time.

As this story continues to develop, HollywoodLife will update its readership with the latest.