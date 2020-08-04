The next great Netflix show is right around the corner. The release of ‘Julie and the Phantoms’ is just weeks away, and Netflix has revealed a music video teaser that showcases the cast’s incredible talent.

If you’re looking for a show with High School Musical vibes in 2020, look no further than Julie and the Phantoms. The new Netflix series, from famed choreographer and director Kenny Ortega, will debut on Sept. 10. Netflix released the music video teaser from the original song “Edge of Great” on Aug. 4 featuring cast members Madison Reyes, Charlie Gillespie, Owen Patrick Joyner, and Jeremy Shada.

There’s no doubt about it — this cast is extremely talented. Their voices mesh so well together. In the teaser, the cast performs from home. Even though they’re not surrounded by a crowd, they are absolutely sensational. They bring so much energy and heart to this song.

Julie and the Phantoms follows high schooler Julie, who lost her passion for music after her mom died. But when the ghosts of three dreamy musicians from 1995 suddenly appear in her mom’s old music studio, Julie feels her own inner spirit beginning to reawaken, and she’s inspired to start singing and writing songs again. As their friendship with Julie grows, the boys convince her to create a new band together: Julie and the Phantoms.

This fresh and exciting musical series is all about embracing life’s ups and downs, following your dreams, and discovering the power of your own voice. Julie and the Phantoms stars Madison Reyes as Julie, Charlie Gillespie as Luke, Jeremy Shada as Reggie, Owen Patrick Joyner as Alex, Booboo Stewart as Willie, Cheyenne Jackson as Caleb, Carlos Ponce as Ray, Sonny Bustamante as Carlos, Jadah Marie as Flynn, Sacha Carlson as Nick, and Savannah Lee May as Carrie. Get ready for a series with a lot of amazing music and so much heart.

This is Kenny Ortega’s first major project since completing the Descendants trilogy. He’s responsible for directing hit movies like Hocus Pocus, the High School Musical trilogy, and more. With Kenny involved, prepare yourself for epic musical numbers. Bring on Julie and the Phantoms!