Jessica Simpson’s Lookalike Daughter Birdie, 1, Wears The Cutest Floral Dress At The Farm

Jessica Simpson, Birdie, Eric Johnson
News Writer & Reporter

Jessica Simpson shared an adorable snapshot of her daughter Birdie visiting her ‘neighborhood piggy friend’ while wearing a colorful stylish dress one sunny afternoon.

Jessica Simpson, 40, shared a sweet moment with her daughter Birdie, 1, on Aug. 1 and we can’t get over how incredibly cute it is! The proud mom posted an Instagram pic that showed the tot happily standing near a fence while holding onto it with one hand and wearing an adorable white summer dress with a brightly colored floral design and animal print sandals. She also had some of her blonde locks up into a high overflowing ponytail and slightly smiled while looking over her shoulder with piercing blue eyes.

Jessica revealed that Birdie was visiting a pig on a farm when the snapshot was taken in the caption. “Birdie loves to visit her neighborhood piggy friend Kevin Bacon every afternoon 🐖 #BIRDIEMAE,” it read. Once it went public, fans couldn’t help but comment on the epic photo.

“Omg what a doll!” one fan wrote while another called the mini-me “so cute.” “She looks just like you!” a third enthused and several more left red heart emojis.

Jessica Simpson, Birdie, Eric Johnson
Jessica Simpson with her husband Eric Johnson and their kids during a previous outing. (MEGA)

This isn’t the first time that Jessica shared a pic of Birdie with a memorable outfit and hairstyle. On May 13, she posted a different smiling photo of the baby girl wearing a similar white dress with blue and red birds on it and showing off two overflowing pig tails. “I picked out cute bird prints when baby bird was in my belly and now she is wearing them!!!” the singer wrote in the caption.

When Jessica isn’t sharing pics of Birdie on social media, she’s sharing pics of her two older children, Maxwell, 8, and Ace, 7, all of whom she shares with husband Eric Johnson, 40. One recent post celebrated Ace’s birthday  on June 30 and included a loving tribute that had a wonderful pic of Jessica hugging her only boy in it. They were posing behind his baseball-themed birthday cake and balloons, and the doting mother called him “amazing at everything” in a lengthy and emotional caption.