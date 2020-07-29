Riley Keough Honors Late Brother Benjamin With Tattoo Of His Name 2 Weeks After His Death

Riley Keough didn’t wait too long to do something truly special for her brother Benjamin after his tragic passing.

This is permanent. Riley Keough, 31, took to her Instagram stories on Tuesday, July 28, where she proudly debuted the ink she got for her late brother Benjamin. She did this amid a bunch of other special moments posted with him, one of which included a cute selfie of them cuddled up together. Riley revealed the tattoo in his honor with his name “Benjamin Storm” on her collarbone and added a red heart emoji to the pic in which she peeled back the protective plastic from it.

Riley shared another photo of a tattoo featuring her own name that appeared to be one Benjamin had done before his passing. She also showed off his humorous side in a set of videos of them staying in a hotel where the room service people forgot to pick up their “rogue cheeseburger” in their suite and one more of them having a blast together in Kyoto, Japan.

The Girlfriend Experience actress broke her silence about Benjamin’s passing six days after it happened on Saturday, July 18. “Morning are the hardest,” she began on an Instagram post. “I forget you’re gone. I can’t cry because of the fear that I will never stop. A pain that’s new to me. You. There are no words for you. Angel is the closest I could think of. Pure light. Baby brother. Best friend. Wild man. Intellectual. Witness to my life. Twin soul. Protector. Too sensitive for this harsh world.”

She’s posted other sweet memories of him in the days since. Riley uploaded another set of videos earlier this week that show several sides to Benjamin. One of them featured him dancing adorably to the beat of some music before getting embarrassed and asking his sister to “stop”.

Millions across the world were speechless when it was revealed that Benjamin, who is the son of Lisa Marie Presley and the grandson of music icon Elvis Presley, had died at the tender age of 27 on July 12. Police confirmed two days later that his death was ruled as a suicide after suffering an “intraoral shotgun wound”.