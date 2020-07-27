Sandra Bullock Celebrates 56th Birthday With Jennifer Aniston & All Of Her A-List Pals: See Pic

Sandra Bullock celebrated her 56th birthday with famous pals like Jennifer Aniston, Sarah Paulson, and more! Check out the sweet group pic Jen shared to her Instagram story from the memorable day!

Sandra Bullock ushered in another year on Earth surrounded by absolute love! The stunning Oscar-winning actress turned 56 on July 26 and spent the day hanging out with some of her famous gal pals, many of whom fans will surely recognize. Amongst the group of accomplished, powerful Hollywood women was Jennifer Aniston, who shared the below photo to her own Instagram story.

“Celebrating our girl properly distanced with so much love,” Jen began the caption to the group photo, adding a red heart emoji. “Happy birthday Sandy, we love you,” she added in all caps with another red heart emoji and a birthday one, too! Joining Sandra and Jen was Sarah Paulson, who worked with Sandra in Ocean’s Eight and Bird Box in 2018, and acclaimed actress Holland Taylor.

All of the women in the photo, including an unidentified brunette who was seated on Jen’s right, wore face masks and kept socially distant during the sweet get together. Sarah even reposted the image to her own Instagram story, spreading the love for one of America’s most-beloved leading ladies! Despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, these women appeared to have a truly wonderful time being with one another.

Fans may not know this, but Sandra and Jen actually go way back! During her profile with Interview Magazine in February, Jen was interviewed by Sandra. Throughout the exchange, the two shared laughs and recollected on how they were introduced — through their mutual ex Tate Donavan! “We were introduced by our former boyfriend. I say ‘our’ because you and I both partook of this one human being,” Sandra jokingly said to Jen.

The two would go on to reconnect at another mutual friend’s wedding, where Jen recalled to Sandra, “[I] sent you a note and you sent me a shot.” The two have been so incredibly close ever since! Although the two have yet to work with one another in a film or TV project, they’ve continued to champion each other’s successes throughout the years.

Sandra, a mother of two adopted children, earned her first Academy Award in 2010 for her work in The Blind Side, and received a second nomination in 2014 for her leading work in Gravity. As for Jen, the actress won an Emmy for her work on Friends in 2002 and could very well earn another nomination for her dramatic turn in The Morning Show when nominations are announced tomorrow, July 28. We love seeing our favorite celebs get together, and cannot wait to see these resilient, talented women continue to love and support one another!