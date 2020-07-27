‘Below Deck’s’ Peter Hunziker Apologizes 5 Weeks After Being Fired Over Racist Instagram: See Post

Former ‘Below Deck Mediterranean’ star Peter Hunziker took to Instagram to apologize for a racist post he made that led to his June firing from the Bravo reality TV series, saying that he was full of regret to those he ‘hurt and offended.’

Below Deck Mediterranean star Peter Hunziker has finally apologized for his past racist post that he shared to Instagram. In the social media statement he posted on July 27, also to Instagram, Peter described his deep remorse and complete regret for his actions. “A little over 3 months ago, someone sent me a meme on social media and I thoughtlessly reposted it,” Peter began his apology.

“I now realize how painful the imagery and symbolism is and, upon deeper consideration, I realize that the implicit bias that exists in the brief text written in the meme is offensive,” he continued. “To all those I have hurt and offended, please know that I am genuinely sorry. I have always supported equal rights and equal opportunities for ALL people,” he went on. Finally, Peter finished his statement by asking his followers to “be safe, stay well, and always think before you post…with love, Pete.”

Peter’s apology comes roughly five weeks after Bravo, the network that airs Below Deck and its adjacent series, announced that it would be cutting ties with Peter. “Peter Hunziker of Below Deck Mediterranean has been terminated for his racist post,” the network revealed on their official Instagram page on June 17. “Bravo and 51 Minds are editing the show to minimize his appearance for subsequent episodes.” Season 5 of Below Deck Mediterranean debuted on May 26.

Peter is one of a number of Bravo stars who were given the axe for past racist behavior and comments. Just days before Pete was fired, Vanderpump Rules stars Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute were let go from the show after being mainstays since the first season. The two women, both White, were accused of allegedly calling the police on their cast member, Faith Stowers, a Black woman, for a crime she did not commit.

In the days leading up to their firings, Stassi and Kristen both issued apologies on Instagram, asking for forgiveness and assuring their followers that they would “take accountability” for their privilege. Since Peter, Stassi, and Kristen’s firings, more Bravo personalities have asked the network to continue to investigate alleged inappropriate and completely unacceptable behavior exhibited by its stars.

The final episode of Below Deck Mediterranean season five premieres tonight July 27, at 8 pm ET, on Bravo.