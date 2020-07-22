Interview
Khloe Kardashian Reveals She Compares True’s Milestones To Stormi & Chicago: But ‘I Can’t Do That’

Khloe Kardashian True Thompson
With two nieces the same age as True, Khloe Kardashian sometimes compares their milestones to her daughter. She explains why she’s stopped herself from doing that.

Khloe Kardashian is a superstar mom, but sometimes she has her doubts when it comes to raising her two-year-old daughter, True Thompson. Khloe, 36, said during a July 22 interview on The Travis Stork Show that she has to stop herself from comparing her parenting to that of her sisters Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, who both had daughters around the same time she did.

“You have to remember that there’s no right or wrong timeline for kids,” Khloe said on the podcast. “Everyone does things in their own way. True has two cousins… they’re all three months apart and sometimes I see them and I’m like, ‘But Chicago did this. Or Stormi did that.’ I’m like, I can’t do that. We’re all different kids and different ages and we just learn differently… I have to remind myself of that.”

Khloe Kardashian True Thompson
Khloe Kardashian says she sometimes has to stop herself from worrying that her daughter, True Thompson, isn't hitting milestones

It’s good that Khloe’s not being so hard on herself, because she’s an incredible mom. True is always her first priority, and she makes that very clear. She discussed on the podcast how she’s keeping her daughter safe during the coronavirus lockdown in Los Angeles, where there’s a spike in new cases. “It’s scary and it’s hard… It’s different times but, with that you’ve gotta find the good in everything,” she explained.

Chicago West Stormi Webster
True Thompson's cousins, Stormi Webster and Chicago West, were both born within three months of the toddler

“So there’s also beautiful times. I think the resetting of all of our lives. Really figuring out how little we all need and what matters to us and what we value and those are the things I’ve really been trying to focus on because it does I think get really overwhelming.” She mentioned that they’re “outside people,” so she’s keeping True occupied with sidewalk chalk a lot!