Ava Sambora, 22, Looks Just Like Mom Heather Locklear In Stunning New Photo

Mother-daughter duo Ava Sambora and Heather Locklear look like sisters! The 22-year-old shared a new snap, proving she’s her mom’s mini-me.

Ava Sambora is her mom’s twin! The 22-year-old daughter of Heather Locklear shared a new snap — and we can’t believe how much she looks like the Melrose Place alum, 58. Ava took to Instagram on July 20, and posted a picture of herself in a black tank top and gold jewelry. She pulled her blonde tresses to one side and looked over her shoulder as she smiled at the camera. “How you doin’?” she captioned the pic, which was taken on her driveway. “omg stunning,” one fan wrote, while another commented, “you are so pretty.”

Back in May, Ava shared a carousel post that showed her wearing jeans and her mom’s Bon Jovi band tank top! The shirt, which featured a skull wearing sunglasses, a hat, upside down American flags on either side, and the words “Bon Jovi Forever” was a perfect fit on Ava, whom Heather shares with her former husband, Richie Sambora — the lead guitarist for Bon Jovi for nearly 30 years!

Of course, that wasn’t all the gorgeous model showed off. Just for comparison, the second photo in Ava’s carousel post featured her mom wearing the exact same top years ago! The striking resemblance between the two was truly uncanny, as Ava looked just like her mom did when she rocked the rock n’ roll tank top at an event for ABC. Even better, the shirt has appeared to remain in mint condition, barely showing any wear and tear over the years. “I got it from my mama (Like I literally got this shirt from my mom’s closet),” Ava captioned the images.

Her lookalike mom is set to walk down the aisle to marry her high school sweetheart, Chris Howard. “They are really happy together,” a friend close to the couple shared with People. “Her family, her parents, her siblings, and her daughter are all supporting her and excited for her.” Heather and Chris were high school sweethearts and reconnected years later after her divorce from Ava’s dad Riche Sambora in 2007.