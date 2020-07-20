Ariel Winter & BF Luke Benward Sneak A Sweet Kiss On Day Date & Look So In Love 

Ariel Winter and Luke Benward showed off some PDA while out on a coffee run with friends in Santa Monica on July 19. The couple shared a sweet kiss through their matching, black protective masks amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ariel Winter and Luke Benward are going strong, and the proof is in the pictures! The Modern Family alum, 22, and the Dumplin’ actor, 25, were photographed in the midst of a sweet smooch in Santa Monica, CA on Sunday afternoon. The couple was out with friends on a Starbucks run, when they stepped aside for a PDA moment.

Ariel and Luke coordinated their looks in all-black ensembles. She put her toned tummy on display in a cropped tee and dark jeans, while Luke sported a t-shirt and shorts. The pair even donned matching, black protective masks amid the global health crisis — as CA continues to see a surge in COVID-19 cases.

Ariel stepped out on Sunday just two weeks after she debuted a platinum blonde hair makeover in early July. She took to Instagram to debut her new do’ in a series of photos captioned, “Winter Is Coming!!!!!!!!!!!” — a nod to Emilia Clarke‘s character Daenerys Targaryen on the HBO series Game of Thrones.

Ariel’s hair transformation came after she stepped out with strawberry blonde locks earlier this year. Her new icy blonde hair is courtesy of Nine Zero One Salon in West Hollywood — a go-to celeb spot for getting top-of-the-line hair treatment.

“She wanted to go lighter because her show is done filming and no longer needs to have dark hair,” Tabitha Dueñas of Nine Zero One Salon told HollywoodLife about why the actress opted for the drastic hair change. The hairstylist was of course referring to Ariel finishing filming on the 11th and final season of Modern Family. The hit ABC comedy wrapped filming right before the COVID-19 pandemic in March.

Ariel and Luke have been quarantining together in LA. She confirmed their romance back in April when she took part the #FirstPhotoChallenge on social media. The viral hashtag encourages couples to share the first photo of them together.