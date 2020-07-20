Amelia Hamlin Claims Mom Lisa Rinna Forces Her To Be On ‘RHOBH’: It’s ‘The Last Thing I Want’

Amelia Hamlin responded to critics claiming she was ‘lying about’ her ‘anorexia’ to be on TV and revealed her mom Lisa Rinna is the one who wants her to have ‘air time’ on ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’.

Amelia Hamlin, 19, made a shocking statement about her mom Lisa Rinna, 57, when she took to her Instagram story on July 19 to respond to trolls who were claiming she was faking having anorexia to get more “air time” on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. The young star said her mom is the one who “forced” her to be on the Bravo show, in her message, and called the accusations “disgusting.” “I usually don’t post these. But this really got to me,” her message began. “Lying about a mental illness is disgusting. Something I hope nobody would ever do.”

“I seriously can’t believe I’m being accusing of lying about anorexia to get more ‘air time’ sorry but I’m forced to be on the housewives by my mom,” she continued. “Ask anyone it’s the last thing I want to do. I couldn’t care less about air time. So f**k you.”

Amelia first opened up about having anorexia in 2018 and in a memorable RHOBH episode the year after, she was seen admitting to Lisa that things were so bad that she “could have died.” She also wrote about her struggles with not eating in social media posts and admitted she likes to tell her own story so she can inspire others going through the same issues and wanting to get better.

“I am SO beyond humbled and grateful to have the platform that I do at such a young age,” Amelia wrote on Instagram in 2018. “And to wake up every morning with a little girl reaching out to me and telling me I am her inspiration, really makes me feel like I have a purpose. I went through this journey not for attention, not for people to pitty [sic] me, but to help. I am on this earth to help people, and I know that.”

Lisa also talked about her daughter’s battle with an eating disorder on RHOBH and admitted she was scared to watch her go through such a difficult challenge. “The scariest thing about anorexia is: Is she going to have this forever?” she said. “I don’t want to see her suffer. You want to fix it. You want to make it go away. You want to erase it. You know, you just want to take your child out of pain. You don’t want your child to be in pain.”

Lisa has yet to comment on Amelia’s claim she forces her to appear on RHOBH.