‘Marriage Boot Camp’ Preview: De’Von Is Uncomfortable With Willie Dancing Too Closely With Hazel-E

The couples are split up in the different pairs to learn choreography in this EXCLUSIVE preview of ‘Marriage Boot Camp,’ and De’Von does not like Willie dancing with Hazel-E whatsoever.

The couples are put to the test when they’re paired up with other members of the Marriage Boot Camp crew to learn some sexy choreography. Right away, some of these news pairs are getting a little too close for comfort. “Lawd, I see Hazel paired up with Willie. She was being freaking extra,” Shonda says in our EXCLUSIVE preview of the July 16 episode of Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition.

Medina, Phaedra Parks’ boyfriend, is paired with Shonda. He doesn’t like dancing with someone who isn’t Phaedra. “The switch really made a big difference. The dance is different, people are moving different, I’m moving different. Shonda is a married woman, and it’s f**king awkward,” Medina says.

Willie swears he’s “playing it safe” when it comes to dancing with Hazel-E. “But I can feel eyes in the back of neck burning ’cause I know she’s paying attention to everything that’s going on over here,” Willie notes about Shonda. And he’s right. She’s watching everything.

But so is De’Von, Hazel-E’s man. He does not like what he sees going on between Hazel-E and Willie. “I’m not feeling this dude, Willie,” De’Von admits. “Willie’s a cheater. I read body language and energy very well. I don’t want anybody touching my girl. That’s my future wife.”

HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with Hazel-E and De’Von about why they decided to join the show. “Anytime you’re on a platform like I am and being on TV and in music, and then somebody’s trying to holler at you, I naturally am going to question their intentions,” Hazel-E told HollywoodLife. “I had to make sure that his intentions were pure and genuine, and that he wasn’t just trying to use me for camera time or Instagram fame and that he was real.” Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. on WE tv.