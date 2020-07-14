‘Dancing With The Stars’ Hoping To ‘Diversify’ Show With A Person Of Color As New Host

ABC is hoping to bring more diversity to ‘Dancing with the Stars’ new season. Producers would like at least one Black host to replace the newly departed Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews.

The ballroom is going to be more diversified when Dancing with the Stars returns for season 29. The show made the stunning move of dropping well-loved DWTS OG host Tom Bergeron on July 13, after 15 years with the ABC dance competition. His sidekick and former contestant Erin Andrews, 42, was subsequently let go as the show said it is embarking in a “new creative direction.” Now a hunt is on for their replacements, and a person of color as the new host is at the top of the list.

“The show absolutely loved what both Erin and Tom have done and they will be missed. But the producers were also looking to mix things up since this season is going to be the most unique version of Dancing with the Stars ever. The show wants to add some diversity to the hosts,” a source close to the show tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

Among the creative decisions being mulled is just going with one host and not replacing Erin’s position. “Producers are trying to figure out if they should also have one or two hosts.The final decision on that is going to be based on a few factors including how the chemistry between hosts would be, as it might be difficult to achieve that since multiple hosts won’t be in the same room at the same time. That energy might be off for each other,” our insider continues. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the judging and hosting might be done remotely, similar to what ABC’s American Idol ended up doing when their 2020 season was interrupted by the coronavirus pandemic. If that happens, the need for a second host becomes less pressing.

“But an important decision is to have a person of color and that is highly being considered and will likely be the new host or hosts. The time to make a decision soon is going to happen and the future announcement will be on a future GMA, even to take place when they announce the cast.” It may come very soon, as Good Morning America will have an exclusive announcement about season 29 of DWTS during their July 15 8am hour.

Tom stunned fans when on July 13, he announced he wasn’t asked back to DWTS. In a tweet he wrote, “Just informed @DancingABC will be continuing without me. It’s been an incredible 15 year run and the most unexpected gift of my career. I’m grateful for that and for the lifelong friendships made. That said, now what am I supposed to do with all of these glitter masks?” In an Instagram post on July 14, Erin thanked Tom for making her six years as his co-host so memorable and said she will always cherish her days on set with him and the dancers.

A joint statement about their terminations from ABC and BBC Studios, and obtained by HollywoodLife.com read, “Tom Bergeron will forever be part of the Dancing with the Stars family. As we embark on a new creative direction, he departs the show with our sincerest thanks and gratitude for his trademark wit and charm that helped make this show a success. Erin will also not be returning, and we appreciate all that she brought to the ballroom. Fans have been rooting for her since she originally competed as a contestant back in 2010, and her signature sense of humor has become a hallmark of the show.”