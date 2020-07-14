Karlie Kloss’s Makeup Artist Reveals How You Can Do This Look For A Gorgeous Selfie While Stuck Indoors

Since we haven’t been able to socialize much during quarantine, social media is mainly how we communicate & Karlie Kloss’s makeup artist shared with HL exclusively, the simple makeup look you can do to slay your next selfie!

Social media is one of the main ways we’ve been communicating with each other during the pandemic and if you’re looking to take a gorgeous selfie to share to Instagram, look no further, because Karlie Kloss’s makeup artist, Vincent Oquendo, shared with HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, the easy makeup look you can try at home to achieve a flawless selfie. Whether you’re rocking a face mask or just want to show off your stunning face, this makeup look is simple enough to wear every day, but it also packs a punch. Vincent revealed, “I love a colorful lash look,” and he shared his four simple steps to achieve the look, which you can follow below.

1. “I’d apply LUMIFY Redness Reliever Eye Drops to brighten my client’s eyes before makeup if I notice their eyes are red.

2. “Curl your lashes from root to tip softly. I’d recommend the Shiseido Eyelash Curler.”

3. “Apply one color to your top lashes and a different color to your lower lashes. This creates depth on your eyes and helps make them pop for a selfie. My recommendation is the Maybelline New York Snapscara Mascara because it comes in a variety of colors and it’s easy to build.”

4. “Finish with a pop of highlighter in the inner corner of your eye to make your eyes really pop in your selfie. I’d recommend the Shiseido Aura Dew Highlighter.”

Aside from looking good in your selfies, Vincent also shared his tip for looking your best while wearing a mask. “A little beige liner goes a very long way in your waterline, it can make your eyes look double their size sometimes.”