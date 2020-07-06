Lizzo Accuses Vacation Rental Landlord Of Threatening To Call The Police On Her & Friends Over Videos

Lizzo brought some gal pals on a Fourth of July getaway, but says that the owner of her vacation rental booted her from the home and threatened to call the cops over sexy pool videos she posted to Instagram.

Lizzo ‘s vacation pad landlord apparently wasn’t a fan of her bootylicious twerking. The “Truth Hurts” singer took six female friends on a girls trip to Palm Springs, CA starting on July 2, but says that the owner kicked them out after watching Instagram videos of their getaway fun in the pool. The 32-year-old Grammy winner says that he used the footage to mock her, as well as threatened to call the police after saying the videos of herself and her friends could “hurt him.” Lizzo explained what went down via an IG video waving her poor treatment goodbye with her bikini-clad derriere….and from a “better” vacation house!

“This is for the man that kicked me out of my 7-day rental 3 days early yesterday. This is for mocking the way that I dance and for using Instagram footage of me and my 6 black homegirls to say that we could ‘hurt him’ and threaten to call the police,” Lizzo wrote in the caption of a July 5 IG post.

Lizzo could be seen giving a twerking session from the new property she and her pals relocated to for the rest of their vacay. She wore a bright red mesh swimwear cover up and flaunted her red bikini-clad behind in the sexy video, cheered on by her pals. The friend taking the video even made sure to swing the camera around to show the pool of their new residence, where she can twerk in the water to her heart’s content.

Lizzo continued, “I know you’re watching my page so I just want you to know you can’t stop this black girls’ shine. Thanks for kicking us out cus this house is better anyways. Xoxo,” along with a middle finger salute emoji. The singer decided not to name her former landlord, even though some of her fans asked for it. User @nneomaluxe wrote, “Post his name so we know not to rent from him sis!” while @chicakillabeas added, “i hope he gets kicked off airbnb (or whatever platform he’s on)‼️” Before getting asked to leave her former vacation rental, Lizzo had been sharing slow-motion Instagram videos of herself and her girlfriends getting their twerk on in the pool.

On July 3, the “Jerome” singer shared a sweet video where each of her friends joined her, wearing colorful bikinis while enjoying the desert. She also noted that while they weren’t social distancing, the ladies had all taken COVID-19 tests to make sure they didn’t have the virus and couldn’t transmit it to each other or anyone else they encountered.

A gorgeous, makeup-free Lizzo was seen first, with each of her friends walking into the video’s frame behind her. She captioned it, “Just a group of melanated girls soaking up the sun. No rhyme or reason. We all took the responsibility to get covid tests and luckily we’re all negative. Please be safe and wear your masks.”