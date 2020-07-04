Fourth Of July 2020: What Stores Are Open & Closed On Independence Day?

Since Fourth of July is a federal holiday, there may be confusion surrounding what major stores and restaurants you can still shop and eat at. Not to fear — we did the leg work for you.

This year, the Fourth of July arrives at a much different social climate than years past. A pandemic has already closed businesses nationwide, and injustices are being fought harder than ever before. There’s most likely confusion surrounding what stores and restaurants will actually be open (or closed) on this federal holiday. We broke down a list of establishments for you:

Fast Food

For starters, we’ll tackle the No. 1 go-to destination in America: fast food! Burger King, Chick-fil-A, Chipotle, Dairy Queen, Firehouse Subs, Jack in the Box, Jimmy John’s, KFC, Krispy Kreme, McDonald’s, Rubio’s Coastal Grill, Starbucks, Sonic Drive-In, Steak ‘n Shake, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf, Panera Bread and Whataburger will all be open. Please call in to check if your local establishment has special holiday hours.

Restaurants

Make sure to call in and ask if dine-in services are still available, since each state has its own reopening plans amid the coronavirus outbreak. The following restaurants will be available to order from: Applebee’s, Arby’s, Bahama Freeze, Bonefish Grill, Boston Market, Buffalo Wild Wings, Chili’s, Cracker Barrel, Denny’s, Hooters, IHOP, LongHorn Steakhouse, Olive Garden, Outback, P.F. Chang’s, Red Lobster, Ruby Tuesday, Ruth’s Chris, Texas Roadhouse, The Cheesecake Factory, The Capital Grille, Waffle House and Yardhouse.

Many of these restaurants, like The Cheesecake Factory, are offering special Fourth of July deals!

Grocery Stores

If you need to make a grocery run, Albertsons, Aldi, Kroger, Ralphs, Save A Lot, Sprouts, Stop & Shop, Whole Foods and Vons will still be open!

Other Major Chains

Big-box stores like Target, Sam’s Club and Walmart will be open. If you’d just like to do some recreational shopping, you can still check out Bed Bath & Beyond, Kirkland’s, Macy’s, Nordstrom, Nordstrom Rack, Joann, Saks Fifth Avenue, T.J. Maxx and Ulta Beauty. And if you need to pick up a prescription, Walgreens’ and CVS’ doors will be open as well.

Banks & Mail

The United States Postal Service will still be operating on the Fourth of July! Some banks like Bank of America, Capital One Bank, Chase and TD Bank will be open as well.

Closed

Don’t assume everything will be open. Costco, Trader Joe’s and Wells Fargo will be closed.