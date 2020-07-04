Happy Birthday Malia Obama! Relive Some Of Her Moments From Little Girl To Grown Woman

Malia Obama is celebrating her 22nd birthday — and we can’t believe how much she’s grown up! Join us in celebrating her big day with a look back at her best moments.

Former First Daughter Malia Obama shares her birthday with America! The newly-minted 22-year-old, who celebrated the milestone on July 4, has truly transformed in front of our eyes. The nation has been watching her grow up since her dad Barack Obama, 58, entered The White House in 2008, and we’re celebrating her big day by looking back at some of her best moments from over the years!

The eldest daughter of Michelle Obama, 56, and big sis to Sasha, 19, has been studying hard at Harvard University since entering the prestigious Ivy League institution in 2017. Even when the coronavirus pandemic hit earlier this year, she continued studying as classes moved online. Her proud mom opened up to Ellen DeGeneres about the girls moving back home as they studied online.

“I mean, everybody’s home,” Michelle told Ellen during their March 23 chat. “The girls are back because colleges are now online. So they’re off in their respective rooms doing their online classes and I think Barack is — I don’t know where he is. He was on the phone on a conference call. I just got finished with a conference call.” Ellen jokingly expressed her “condolences” that Barack and Michelle’s alone time was interrupted by having both of their kids home again.

On the plus side, Malia will get to spend her birthday with all of her family members! While social distancing remains as important as ever, the foursome will likely be celebrating indoors, and we’re sure there’s something special on the docket! Before the pandemic hit, fans often saw Malia and Sasha hanging out, especially last summer when they took an adventure-filled vacation to France.

The fam took some time away from the spotlight during thegetaway, where the Former President and Malia even teamed up for a trek through the mountainous terrain that surrounds the hilltop village of Gordes. Nothing like a hiking trip to slip in some family bonding time! A few days earlier, Malia and Sasha enjoyed sisterly bonding time while they roamed the aisles and vendors of L’Isle-sur-la-Sorgue Market (“The Venice of Provence”), a famous flea market in Provence. However she celebrates this year, we hope she has an incredible day. Scroll through the gallery above to see pics of her transformation from little girl to young woman.