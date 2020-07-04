Chris Brown & Ammika Harris’ Son Aeko, 7 Mos, Peacefully Sleeps The Day Away In Bed — See Cute Pic

Ammika Harris took to her Instagram story to share a precious photo of her adorable seven-month-old son Aeko sleeping while laying on a pillow and wrapped in a blanket.

Ammika Harris, 27, proved she’s a proud mama when she posted a memorable pic from one of the cutest moments she’s had with her and Chris Brown‘s seven-month-old son Aeko on July 3. In the close-up Instagram photo, the bundle of joy can be seen laying down with his eyes closed while his head is on a white pillow and he’s holding onto a blue blanket that is over him, keeping him warm.

Ammika’s latest pic of Aeko isn’t the first one we’ve seen of him sleeping. Chris also posted a resting pic of the amazing baby boy as he slept in a car seat while in the 31-year-old singer’s car on June 28. He edited the pic by drawing the shape of an orange guitar in little Aeko’s hands and captioned it with a DNA emoji, indicating music is in the genes!

Since announcing his birth, Chris and Ammika have been happily showing off pics of Aeko whenever they can. Although they are more private about their own romantic relationship, they love to gush over the cuteness their baby brings to the world and have been sharing special moments and occasions with fans on social media. One of those occasions was Father’s Day, when Ammika shared a stunning black and white pic of the “Forever” crooner by her side in the hospital as she was giving birth to Aeko.

“I asked him to play his album during the procedure, because I didn’t want to hear the sound of the tools.❤️ happy Father’s Day baby!” shew wrote in the caption for the pic.

Although Chris was away from Ammika and his son, since they were in Germany on Father’s Day, he still reportedly connected with them through FaceTime and enjoyed the holiday that way. “Ammika made a point to FaceTime Chris with Aeko in order to wish him a happy Father’s Day,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “It’s Aeko’s first Father’s Day ever that he’s celebrating and although he can’t be with his dad, Ammika made sure to call so they could still see each other.”