Lea Michele Reveals Her Big Au Natural Baby Bump During Outdoors Outing After Former Co-Star Calls Her ‘Despicable’

Lea Michele took to Instagram to share a photo of herself walking in nature while putting her bare growing baby bump on display in a black workout outfit.

Lea Michele, 33, is getting closer than ever to being a mother and she proved it when she showed off her almost full-grown baby bump in a new eye-catching pic. The Glee star took to her Instagram story on July 3 to share three photos of a tree-filled nature area and in one of them, she can be seen walking with her bare bump on full display in a black sports bra, black leggings, and sneakers. She also wore a black face mask to stay safe amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Lea’s new pics come after she’s been fairly quiet on social media after she broke her silence over former Glee co-star Samantha Marie Ware, 28, publicly accusing her of racist behavior during her time on the show’s set. Although Lea denied judging others by the “by their background or color of their skin” in her response, she explained that the accusation has made her “focus on how” her “own behavior towards fellow cast members was perceived by them.”

After Samantha’s accusations, many others who worked with Lea spoke out about her behavior, including Craig Ramsay, who starred in Fiddler on the Roof on Broadway with Lea. He said the mom-to-be was “one of the most entitled people I have ever come across in this business” during an interview on David Yontef‘s Behind The Velvet Rope podcast. He also said she became a “horrible human being” once she was cast on Glee.

“I think she’s a despicable, horrible human being,”he continued. “I think she has lost touch with reality.”

Despite the not-so-great headlines that have been attached to Lea’s name lately, she seems to be trying to focus on welcoming her first child with husband Zandy Reich, who she married last year. She debuted her baby bump in a pic on May 2 after rumors began to circulate that she was expecting. In the debut, she wore a cute blue dress while lovingly looking down at her bump and smiling. “So grateful,” she wrote alongside the photo.

Lea hasn’t revealed her exact due date yet, but she’s reportedly welcoming her baby sometime in the summer so we’ll be on the lookout to see when the big day happens!