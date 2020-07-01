Lea Michele’s Former Co-Star Craig Ramsay Says She’s ‘A Despicable, Horrible Person’: ‘She’s Entitled’

Add Broadway star Craig Ramsay to the list of people who say that actress Lea Michele is a workplace nightmare. He called her ‘despicable’ and ‘entitled’ in a new interview.

It seems that Lea Michele has burned a lot of bridges with cast mates over the years, from Broadway to Fox’s Glee. Yet another former co-star has come out with some choice words about the 33-year-old actress. Craig Ramsay starred in Broadway’s Fiddler on the Roof with Lea and Rosie O’Donnell in the mid-aughts and said in a new podcast that Lea is “one of the most entitled people I have ever come across in this business.” He said that once she got cast in Glee, she became a “horrible human being.”

“I just didn’t want to hear Lea Michele’s name in this interview, At all!” Craig said during an appearance on David Yontef‘s Behind The Velvet Rope podcast. “I think she’s a despicable, horrible human being. I think she has lost touch with reality.” The conversation begins at the 6 minute, 15 second mark directly below:

Craig explained, “We were in Fiddler together. Rosie [O’Donnell] is awesome. I still talk –- she is a huge mentor to me. I respect her — how she has been able to survive and thrive with all the nonsense that was tossed at her. As far as Lea Michele is concerned, I think she is one of the most entitled people I have ever come across in this business!”

Host David wasn’t shocked, saying that he’s met Lea and “I’ve never had a good experience myself.” Craig said that Lea became officially unbearable once she was cast in the starring role of Rachel Berry on Glee. “I was there when she basically got a phone call of, ‘I got Glee,’ and I think that the entitlement just took over her body. She was possessed with this and from that moment on…because she moved to L.A. the same time I did from New York — and I cared for her greatly,” Craig shared.

“But then, the amount of entitlement that came right at that moment. I’ve never seen like likes. And especially Broadway. You can’t mess with Broadway. You can get a a really bad reputation very quick if you just don’t respect where you come from because it is so reputable,” Craig continued. He added, “And she is talented, don’t get me wrong. She is more talented than the gigs she’s done the last ten years. But that means anything if no one wants to work with you.” David then noted, “that doesn’t necessarily shock me,” about Craig’s take on Lea’s behavior.

Glee season six star Samantha Ware, 28, was the first to speak out against Lea in a June 2 tweet post after the Scream Queens actress shared her support for Black Lives Matter. Samantha — who is Black — tweeted, “LMAO REMEMBER WHEN YOU MADE MY FIRST TELEVISION GIG A LIVING HELL?!?! CAUSE ILL NEVER FORGET.” Samantha accused Lea of bullying and other “TRAUMATIC MICROAGGRESSIONS” and added, “I believe you told everyone that if you had the opportunity you would ‘s*** in my wig.'” Several other lesser known Glee alums then backed her up with some similar tales of Lea’s alleged bullying.

Lea’s longtime Glee co-star Heather Morris weighed in on June 3, writing in an Instagram post, “Was she unpleasant to work with? Very much so; for Lea to treat others with the disrespect that she did for as long as she did, I believe she SHOULD be called out.” That same day, Lea issued a lengthy apology, but it didn’t go over too well because she used the word “perceived” several times. “Whether it was my privileged position and perspective that caused me to be perceived as insensitive or inappropriate at times, or whether it was just my immaturity and me being unnecessarily difficult, I apologize for my behavior and for any pain which I have caused,” she wrote in an Instagram post.